ECOWAS Plans Life Without Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali

– To hold summit on community future

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Economic Community of West African States on Sunday announced plans to organise a summit: “the Future of the Community,” to strategize on life without exited member states – Burkina-Faso, Mali and Niger Republic.

This move trails the exit of the three francophone countries, who have since formed Alliance of Sahel States,

Relations between the three countries and other members of ECOWAS got broken following the rejection of undemocratic change of government in the now AES states.

Already, the Committee on Administration and Finance of the commission has commenced a three-day, mid-term evaluation of the sub-region’s implementation of the programmes and activities of the Community’s institutions.

The committee which is sitting in Abuja will also look at the difficult financial situation of the Community and the state of recruitment within the institutions.

Speaking at the opening of the 37th ordinary meeting of the CAF, on Sunday, the Vice President of the Commission, Madam Damtien Tchintchibidja, called for speedy reforms needed to adapt to the current reality of the withdrawal.

Tchintchibidja said: “Today’s meeting is part of a twofold dynamics: on the one hand, that of the commemoration of the fiftieth anniversary of ECOWAS and, on the other, that of the official withdrawal of three of our member states.

“One of the lessons learnt from the commemoration of our fiftieth anniversary and those learnt from the departure of the three member states is that it is essential and imperative for us to speed up the institutional, organisational, political and security reforms needed in order to adapt to the new realities. I therefore appeal to your sense of responsibility so that together we can undertake the necessary reforms.

“It is in this spirit that I am pleased to announce the forthcoming organisation, in accordance with the decisions of the Heads of State and Government, of a Summit on the Future of the Community.”

She further said that “prior consultations will be organised, including with young people and women, to take into account all the needs for the future of the Community.”

Speaking on the importance of the CAF meeting, she said: “As you know, our organisation is currently going through an existential crisis and in such circumstances, we must sit down together, pose and examine the problems and challenges facing us without complacency and together redouble our efforts to find appropriate solutions.”

Tchintchibidja noted that ECOWAS is currently “at a crossroads, and this calls for a strong capacity to overcome the obstacles that stand in the way of integration and to project ourselves into the future,” stressing the need for the regional body to recognize the importance of unity.

She added that: “But beyond all that, we must be aware and recognise that our strength lies in unity, solidarity and fraternity. Indeed, moving forward together on the road to development, in peace and stability, is priceless.”

She also emphasized that “In many ways, this Golden Jubilee has been a time for collective reflection, introspection and assessment of our achievements, strengths and challenges. It has also enabled us to start looking to the future.”

She said: “I would like to remind you that ECOWAS is all of us: you here today, me, and all the citizens of our community space. It lives through our collective commitment, our solidarity, our fraternity and our shared desire to build a more prosperous and forward-looking region, hence the theme of our Golden Jubilee: ‘Stronger together for a better future’

On his part, Chairman of the ECOWAS Committee on Administration and Finance, Ambassador Olawale Awe, called on ECOWAS to fast-track the process of filling the gaps left behind by the three departed states.