Delta North APC Meets, Strategises for Total Victory in 2027

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Leaders and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta North senatorial district have resolved to strengthen its mediation and conciliation machinery in order to forge greater unity, and chart a harmonious roadmap for ensuring overwhelming victory for the party’s candidates particularly in 2027.

At a well-attended meeting and rally of the Delta North APC leaders and members held at Idumuje-Ugboko, the country home of the Senator representing the district in the National Assembly, Senator ‘Ned Nwoko, at the weekend, the party unanimously passed vote of confidence in President Bola Tinubu, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and Senator Ned Nwoko, as respective candidates of the APC, in the next general election in the country.

These were parts of a successful motion at the meeting, which also indicated a generally welcome disposition of the people of the district at encouraging and supporting the ongoing efforts towards the realization of the Anioma State agenda, which Senator Nwoko – sponsor of the state creation Bill – described as ‘A done deal’.

Participants at the meeting included chieftains of the APC, present and past national and state legislatures, various leaders, political appointees, elders, youths and general party faithful, who were practically competing for space in the carnival-like atmosphere.

The aforementioned motion was moved by a former member of the House of Representatives representing Ndokwa-Ukwuani Federal Constituency, Hon. Nicholas Ossai and seconded by Chief Felix Ndukwe of Oshimili North Local Government Area of the State, and unanimously supported via a vice-vote from all members present, and without any dissenting voice.

Highlight of the motion included the establishing of a Leadership Council, to be headed by Senator Ned Nwoko and co-chaired by the APC Delta North Senatorial District Chairman, charged with the responsibility of ensuring an all-inclusive system that will involve critical leaders and stakeholders of the APC in Delta North senatorial in the relevant decisions and affairs of the party.

The motion of APC Delta North spelt out membership of the new leadership council: “That the following persons should be automatic members of the leadership council….(I) All former and present members of the National Assembly; (ii) All former speakers of the Delta State House of Assembly; (iii) All present members of the State and National Working Committees of the Party; (iv) All local government party chairmen in the senatorial district plus ten members from each of the nine local government areas that make up the Delta North Senatorial District.”

However, notable resoutions of the Motion include, “A vote of confidence in favour of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu – ‘because he is doing well’.

‘’A vote of confidence given to Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori.

‘’Also, a vote of confidence in favour of the distinguished Senator, representing Delta North, Prince Ned Nwoko.”

Earlier in an address of welcome, Senator Nwoko, announced the award of a four-year full scholarship for 10 students each from the nine local government areas of Delta North making up the district, otherwise known as Anioma Nation.

Nonetheless, the senator assured the people that all was going well regarding the legislative process regarding the creation of Anioma State from the present Delta State.

“We are on course; the technical committee will be inaugurated in Asaba, to help me to work towards actualizing the creation of Anioma State.

‘’If you were at Agbor during APC stakeholders gathering, you heard when the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Alhaji Umar Ganduje, said that the creation of Anioma State ‘is a done deal’.

‘’We have taken all the steps in the Senate. As at today, 75 senators are supporting Anioma State creation.”

‘’We have moved from the committee stage of the process to public hearing coming up in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. Thereafter, we will come back to the Senate for third reading of the bill for the creation of Anioma State.

“By next month, I will commence a visitation tour of all the nine local government areas in Delta North to showcase my development achievements for the past two years especially in areas of roads construction in the senatorial district, many motions and bills in the Red Chamber’.”

Former Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Hon Victor Ochei, stressed the need for a thorough process of reconciliation of aggrieved members of the to engender a more cohesive and electorally successful party in 2027 and even beyond.”

Ochei said:”We are not having a party to divide us; we are having a party to unify and unite everybody. We must unite the party, particularly in Delta North. So, we need to go back to the drawing board, and ensure that we reconcile all aggrieved persons.”

The long list of eminent APC chieftains in attendance (some of who spoke) at the event, included the member representing Aniocha-Oshimili Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Ngozi Okolie, Chairman of the NDDC, Hon Chiedu Ebie, Engr Doris Uboh, Chief Emma Ejiofor, and Hon Ngozi Olejeme.

Nevertheless, chieftains of the APC of Delta North extraction, who were conspicuously absent at the form, and without any official explanation, include the State Deputy Governor, Sir Monday Onyeme as well as the immediate past State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa.