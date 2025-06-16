CTA Pledges More Support for Elderly People 

– Urges public to report incidents of abuse of elderly persons

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting elderly citizens from various forms of abuse, including neglect, physical, emotional, and financial abuse within the territory.

It urged residents of the FCT to report suspected elder abuse using the phone number – 09164059609 or email geriatriccarehsesfct@gmail.com.

It said the FCT Health Services and Environment Secretariat (HSES) plans to upgrade geriatric services, train frontline health workers to detect and respond to abuse, and collaborate with community and religious leaders to raise awareness and uphold the dignity of older people.

This assurance was given by the Mandate Secretary of the FCT Health Services and Environment Secretariat (HSES), Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe, in commemoration of the 2025 World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD), celebrated under the theme “Beyond Age.”

A statement signed the Special Assistant (Media) to Fasawe quoted her as having said that WEAAD, provided an opportunity to raise awareness about the often-silent abuse of older persons and to promote the protection of their rights and dignity.

She noted that under the leadership of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, the FCTA is actively supporting elderly residents through initiatives like the *Renewed Hope Initiative Support for the Elderly*, which aims to improve their overall wellbeing.

According to her, the Secretariat also supported the maiden edition of the initiative, spearheaded by the Office of the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, which provided free medical screenings for elderly persons in Abuja.

To mark the 2025 WEAAD, Dr. Fasawe urged residents, community leaders, and health professionals to value older citizens for their experiences and contributions.

She advised the public to watch for signs of abuse such as unexplained injuries, fearfulness, sudden financial changes, and withdrawal and report concerns to the appropriate authorities.

She further called on federal ministries, NGOs, CSOs, and development partners to work with the FCTA in advancing policies that prevent exploitation, improve social inclusion and mental wellbeing, enhance access to care, and establish effective reporting and support systems for abuse cases.

According to Dr. Fasawe, this is a collective call to action to look “Beyond Age” to respect and include older people in society, challenge stereotypes, and protect them from neglect and abuse.