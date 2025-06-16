Bayelsa to Launch e-Commerce Entrepreneurship Programme for MSMEs

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government has announced the unveiling of a landmark Bayelsa E-Commerce Entrepreneurship Program (BEEP 2025) set to equip 500 business owners with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in the e-commerce space.

This flagship initiative under the MPOWER500 Programme is expected to be launched on June 17, 2025, by the state Governor, Douye Diri, at the Government House banquet hall, Yenagoa, the state capital.

Addressing the media at the weekend, the state Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Mrs. Ebiowou Kolu-Obiyal, said the programme aligns perfectly with the Prosperity Agenda, which prioritizes economic inclusion, youth and women empowerment, and sustainable development.

She said: “This year, the government intends to equip 500 business owners with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in the e-commerce space through BEEP. This programme will not only empower our youths and women but also contribute to the economic development of our state.

“I urge all stakeholders, including our citizens, entrepreneurs, and business leaders, to take advantage of this opportunity. Let us work together to build a prosperous Bayelsa State, where everyone has access to opportunities and resources.”

Giving an overview of the programme, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Trade and Investment, Mrs. Owanari Henry, said each year, under the MPOWER500 initiative, the Bayelsa State government will empower 500 MSMEs, youth-led startups, women-owned ventures, and grassroots enterprises through expert-led training, strategic mentorship, and direct access to markets, funding, and digital tools.

She said: “The Bayelsa E-Commerce Entrepreneurship Programme is more than an economic initiative; it is a bridge designed to transition 500 of our most promising micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) into Nigeria’s rapidly evolving digital economy.

“Because in the midst of Nigeria’s digital boom, too many of our businesses in Bayelsa State remain excluded from its benefits, held back by limited access to digital tools, technical know-how, and viable markets.

“BEEP is our answer to that gap. It is our strategy to ensure no entrepreneur is left behind. From e-commerce and logistics to branding, payment systems, and marketplace integration, BEEP 2025 will provide structured support that ensures every beneficiary is prepared to scale and succeed.”