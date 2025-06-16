AbdulRazaq Restates Commitment Towards  Strengthening Health System 

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Monday restated the administration’s commitment to strengthening health systems through investments in health promotion, prevention care and community engagement.

He said the government has greatly invested in the renovation and equipping of many primary and secondary healthcare facilities in the state and will do more.

The governor spoke in Ilorin at the opening ceremony of the 27th Annual National Conference of Nigerian Association of Health Educators (NAHE), with the theme: ‘Dimensions and Adaptation to Health and Illness Behaviours; Repositioning Health Education in Nigeria Healthcare System.’

“Our administration is working round the clock to ensure that our health workers are well-trained, that our schools incorporate health education into their curriculum, and that our citizens are equipped to make healthier decisions,” the governor said while declaring the conference open.

“Our government has huge investments in health care services in the state. We have renovated and equipped our primary healthcare centres and maternities across the state.

“The secondary health care facilities are not left out. This is in addition to frequent recruitment of health care personnel across all cadres into our workforce. Salaries and wages including promotion of health care workers are regular and prompt.”

The governor was represented at the event by the Deputy Governor, Elder Kayode Alabi.

AbdulRazaq noted that the task of turning around the health sector requires a collective approach, soliciting for value partnerships with NAHE and other professional bodies.

He commended the organizers for the conference, believing that the theme will stimulate rich conversations, innovative ideas, and practical solutions to the pressing health challenges Nigeria faces as a nation.

He also praised the health care workers for their brilliant performance at duties especially during and after COVID-19 outbreak in the state.

“Twenty-seven years of consistent national conferencing is no small feat. It reflects your resilience, passion and unwavering commitment to the health and well-being of Nigerians,” he added.

“We are confident that the outcomes of this conference will inform policy, improve practice and contribute to the overall development of our people.”

The programme attracted senior government officials, including the Chairman Kwara Assembly Committee on Education, Hon Muhammad Baba Salihu; Hon. Joseph Bamigboye; Hon. Lawal Ayanshola; Hon. Mariam Yusuf Aladi; some local council chairmen such as Ekiti, Ifelodun, Asa and Ilorin South; Olupako of Share, Oba Olawale Haruna Ilufemiloye; Onira of Ira, Oba Abdulwahab Oyewole Oyetoro; Vice-Chancellor, University of Ilorin, Prof Wahab Egbewole (SAN); Vice Chancellor, Lagos State University of Education and Keynote Speaker, Prof. Bidemi Lafiagi-Okuneye; local government education secretaries; stakeholders and students in the healthcare sector.

Lafiagi-Okuneye, for her part, implored government at all levels to see health education not as an optional add-on or an ancillary service, but as a strategic imperative for sustainable national development.

She also called for an adequate investment in the sector, its full integration across relevant sectors, and provision of a robust, enabling policy environment for it to truly flourish.

“A healthy nation is indeed a wealthy nation, and effective health education is an unshakeable keystone of that foundation,” she said.

Earlier in his remarks, President of NAHE, Prof. Shehu Raheem Adaramaja, said the conference sought to understand the multi dimensional aspects of health and illness behaviours, adapt health education approaches to meet contemporary challenges, and strengthen the integration of health education into Nigeria’s healthcare system for better outcomes.

Adaramaja, who is the Chairman, Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), said despite the progress in the Nigerian healthcare system, the sector is still facing low health literacy and inadequate prioritization of preventive health education among other challenges.

He pointed out the need to continue to leverage technology, community engagement and policy advocacy towards seeing health education as a tool for behavioural change and sustainable health development.