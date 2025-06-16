82,150 Nasarawa  Farmers Receive Tree Seedlings for Climate Change Mitigation

Igbawase Ukumba in lafia

In a bid to mitigate the effects of climate change in Nasarawa State, a non-governmental organisation, One Acre Fund Nigeria, has commenced the distribution of over 2.3 million Albizia Lebbeck and Moringa tree seedlings to no fewer than 82,150 smallholder farmers in the state.

Speaking at the flag-off of the exercise in the Adogi community of Lafia Local Government Area of the state yesterday, the Trees Lead of One Acre Fund Nigeria, Zainab Haruna, noted that the organisation aims to support farmers by providing them with access to high-quality agricultural inputs to end poverty, hunger and generally improving their livelihoods.

While explaining that the gesture was done in order to reduce the devastating effects of climate change in the state, she noted that trees planting was part of the avenues the organisation uses to support farmers to continue to feed themselves, their families and generally enjoy financial stability.

The trees lead further explained that if the trees are well nurtured, the farmers will be able to harvest the trees when they reach maturity and enjoy their numerous environmental benefits which include protecting their farmlands from erosion, adding that they will also be able to sell some of the trees for furniture purposes.

She said: “In 2025, One Acre Fund Nigeria aims to reach 471,700 smallholder farmers across the three states of Nasarawa, Kwara and Niger with 12.5 million tree seedlings.

“Out of this total, Nasarawa State alone will receive 2,300,200 pieces of tree seedlings which will be distributed to 82,150 farmers in the state. This is a testament to our commitment to driving Nigeria’s agroforestry transformation.

“We are offering this programme because we have seen changes on our lands as climate change continues to have negative effects on them by damaging nutrients within the soil and affecting rain falls, among other challenges that our farmers face on a regular basis.”

She, therefore appealed to the beneficiaries to plant the seedlings and take care of them, expressing confidence that in the coming years, the trees would serve as an additional source of income that could sustain them and their families.

On his part, the state Commissioner for Agriculture, Umar Tanko Tunga, represented by a Director in the Ministry, Lidia Kyari, commended One Acre Fund, Nigeria for the empowerment programe.

The commissioner further reiterated the state government’s commitment to continue to support and partner organisations that are making efforts to mitigate the issues of climate change in the state.