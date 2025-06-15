Youth Advocate Warns Tinubu Against Deceptive Political Defections, Says ‘Nigerians Are Wiser Now’

“Defections Won’t Guarantee 2027 Win, Solve Hunger and Insecurity – Youth Advocate Tells Tinubu”

Wale Igbintade

A youth advocate, Engr. Nwabueze Onwuneme, has issued a strong warning to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, urging him not to be misled by the deceptive narratives surrounding the recent defections of governors and lawmakers to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Onwuneme described the wave of defections as a superficial attempt to create an illusion of growing popularity ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to him, Nigerians, particularly the youth are more politically aware and will demand transparency and fairness at the polls.

“These defections are not about ideology or service. They are orchestrated moves by corrupt leaders attempting to rebrand themselves as grassroots champions”, he said.

He alleged that some governors, lawmakers, and business elites may be aligning with key figures in Tinubu’s inner circle to influence the distribution of national resources, while engaging in political activities that obscure their actual objectives.

He warned that the Nigerian people especially the youth are no longer easily deceived.

“The angry, hungry Nigerians have seen through these lies. We’ve heard false promises before, and we won’t be fooled again in 2027.”

Onwuneme emphasised that any attempt to rig the 2027 elections or manipulate results through false declarations will be met with resistance.

“The current hardships rising hunger, insecurity, and the government’s indifference—have awakened the masses. Nigerians will insist on credible, free, and fair elections”, he added

Addressing the political overtures in the Southeast, Onwuneme criticized what he called a transactional approach to gaining support in the region.

“The Southeast has been historically marginalized. Any last-minute outreach that ignores the region’s real needs is insincere. Tinubu cannot buy genuine support from political merchants. If he wants to win the Southeast, he must adopt a people-focused strategy.”

He also condemned what he described as the APC’s agenda to turn Nigeria into a one-party state, warning that such authoritarian tactics are undemocratic.

“It is disgraceful for a former democrat like Tinubu to flirt with autocratic measures. Nigerians will vote for individuals based on competence and integrity not just party loyalty.”

Onwuneme therefore advised the president to focus on real issues affecting citizens, rather than political scheming.

Addressing Tinubu, he said “If you truly seek the people’s mandate in 2027, solve the pressing issues, such as hunger, insecurity, and economic hardship. Nigerians are watching. They are wiser now, and they will demand accountability and fairness.”