Supreme Court Debunks Allegations of Justice’s Political Trip to Edo

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Supreme Court has refuted allegations circulating on social media and certain online platforms that a Justice of the apex court travelled to Benin City for reasons related to a political case.

In a statement signed by the Director of Information and Public Relations, Dr. Festus Akande, yesterday, the Supreme Court clarified that the Justice in question had travelled to Benin City on Thursday, June 12, 2025, solely to attend the funeral rites of the late mother of Mr. Hannibal Uwaifo, a prominent member of the legal profession and former President of the African Bar Association.

The statement emphasised that the trip was strictly personal, with the Justice having sought and received prior approval from the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

“This private visit was strictly for the purposes of condolence and bereavement as is customary and humane,” the statement noted.

The statement further added that the events attended were limited to a funeral service at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church and a service of songs, after which the Justice returned to his hotel without attending any further gatherings or receptions.

The court categorically denied the justice’s involvement in political meetings or any attempts to influence judicial proceedings.

“Honourable justice neither attended any political meeting nor solicited for inclusion on any panel as falsely alleged,” the statement explained.

The Supreme Court also dismissed the photograph being circulated as evidence of the alleged misconduct stating, “The image being circulated purportedly as evidence merely shows the Justice returning alone to his hotel, hardly a basis for the sensational claims being peddled”.

Akande condemned the baseless and malicious narratives, warning that such actions undermine the judiciary’s credibility and public confidence.

The court urged the public and commentators on judicial matters to seek clarification through official channels rather than spreading unfounded allegations.

Reaffirming its commitment to upholding the rule of law, the Supreme Court called for discretion and responsibility in public discourse, particularly concerning matters of judicial integrity.

“The judiciary will remain steadfast in its duties and will not be swayed by deliberate attempts to tarnish its reputation,” the statement added.