Senate Considering Bill for Creation of New South-east State, Says Osita Izunaso

The senator representing Imo west, has said the red chamber is considering a bill for the creation of “Anim state” in South-east geopolitical zone.

Speaking at a media parley in Abuja to mark his two years in the senate, Izunaso said the bill has passed second reading and is now before the committee on constitution review.

The proposed state, he explained, would be carved out of parts of Anambra and Imo.

“It’s not a favour, it’s a matter of equity. Every other region in the country has six states, except the south-east, which has only five,” the lawmaker said.

He said under the current structure, the North-west has seven states, while the North-east, North-central, South-west and South-south zones each have six.

Izunaso noted that this imbalance has left the South-east “structurally disadvantaged” and has contributed to growing discontent in the region.

“We’re not asking for too much — just what the federal character principle demands,” he added.

The senator said the creation of Anim state would follow due democratic process.

“You can’t create a state by fiat. People must agree through a referendum. That’s how democracy works,” he said.

In addition to advocating for structural balance, Izunaso used the event to call for a political resolution to the prolonged detention of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), who is currently facing terrorism-related charges.

He claimed releasing Kanu on bail would help reduce violence in the south-east.

“I have consistently advocated that the federal government give Nnamdi Kanu’s case political consideration,” he said.

“If granted bail, it could significantly reduce insecurity in the region. Criminal elements have hijacked the struggle. Once Kanu is released, they’ll lose any legitimacy they claim.”

Izunaso argued that conditional bail and dialogue could de-escalate tensions in the region.

“I’m not saying it will stop the violence 100 percent, but it will go a long way. Once the real struggle ends, any further violence becomes purely criminal,” he added.