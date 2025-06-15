Outrage as Herdsmen Kill Over 100 in Fresh Attacks on Benue Communities

George Okoh in Makurdi

No fewer than 100 persons were feared killed by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen who invaded Yelewata and Daudu communities in Guma Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State.



This latest attack, which lasted from Friday night till the early hours of yesterday, came barely 48 hours after two communities – Mtswenem and Akondotyough Bawa in Makurdi LGA were attacked and 25 people killed.



Yelwata is a border town between Nasarawa and Benue states and less than 40 minutes’ drive from Makurdi, the state capital.



A resident of Yelewata town, who did not want his name in print, said the attackers invaded the community around 10 p.m. on Friday and operated unchallenged till the early hours of yesterday.



According to him, the invaders stormed Yelewata in their numbers from two fronts, overpowered the youths and the police personnel who stood up against them and opened fire on defenceless Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) who were taking refuge in market stalls and the community members.

While the attack on Yelewata was ongoing, another set of marauders besieged Daudu, in the same Guma LGA.



However, they reportedly met strong resistance from the youths and security personnel, leading to the unfortunate death of some of the security personnel.

A community leader in Yelewata and former acting Chairman of the Benue State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Mr. Matthew Mnyan, who held back emotions as he spoke, said it was another dark day for the people of Yelewata, Daudu, Guma LGA, and the entire state.



He said: “It started last night at about 11 pm when Fulani terrorists came from the Western part of the Yelewata and started shooting. So, the policemen and young people who were there tried to engage them. Suddenly, another group came from the Eastern part of the community, and they overran those trying to resist them.



“They killed our people, poured petrol on the stalls in the market, and burnt them.



“As of now, from the names they are putting together, and the number of families and people that were burnt and killed are running to over 200 now. They killed and burnt people in the houses. They will pour petrol and burn the whole place where people are sleeping. We had a family of 15, some families of 12, men with their two wives, and children, and every one of them burnt. It is a terrible sight.



“I have asked them to search for the families and put the names together because some have been burned to ashes. Those who were rushed to the hospital were up to 46. So far, I learnt that about 20 have died and we are still putting the reports together.”



“For over one week we received reports from Nasarawa State that the terrorists planned to attack Yelewata, Ukoho, Ortese, Yogbo, and Daudu. So, they are moving to attack these places simultaneously.



“Fortunately, that same day, the ones at Daudu were dislodged, and we learnt five soldiers and police personnel were killed sadly. From the information I received, I think one of them was of the rank of a Captain.



“We learnt more than 300 terrorists were camped close to Daudu.



“It is heartbreaking; everybody is aware that the people want to take over Benue State. There are no two ways about it. They only want to grab the land.

“If you go to the east side of Yelewata, Fulanis have taken over the land and given it to some of their people to be farming. And they do not want anybody to go there. So, this is a planned issue that is being executed. It was a coordinated and well-organised attack, which is why some came from the eastern part and some from the western part to execute the attack to make sure they bring the place down,” he explained.



Also, the President of the Association of United Farmers Benue Valley (AUFBV), Chief Dennis Gbongbon who also lamented the carnage, blamed it on those he called “Lakurawa bandits.”



Gbongbon said the association received the report of “the very disturbing security threat to Tiv farmers in Yelewata community of Guma LGA, as suspected Lakurawa bandits and herders killed over 62 IDPs, and farmers and houses were burnt with families beyond imagination.



Reacting, the Special Adviser to the Benue State Governor on Internal Security, Chief Joseph Har, who confirmed the development, said: “I cannot give an exact account of it because I am not there physically, but I am aware that this ugly thing happened yesterday in Yelwata and at the back of Daudu. They were two different attacks. I cannot give the exact numbers because I do not have the details.”



A spokesperson for Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), Lt. Zubair Ahmad, said he was still verifying the incident and promised to revert.



Confirming the attacks, Benue State Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP, Udeme Edet, said some of the attackers also lost their lives during the attack.

She said: “According to our information, it happened in the early hours of today (Saturday) when suspected bandits invaded Yelwata town.



“The police and tactical teams posted to the town and reinforcement responded swiftly to the attack and engaged the attackers in a fierce exchange and unfortunately some of the attackers were killed in the process.



“But it’s with great sadness that we report that some individuals lost their lives and others sustained injuries,” she added.



The PPRO, who did not give the casualty figures, said the police have not relented and assured the people of the state that they would continue in pursuit of the attackers to keep the people of the state safe.



Meanwhile, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has expressed deep anguish over the wave of deadly attacks in the state, describing it as “a national emergency that demands immediate attention and decisive action.”



In a statement yesterday, Atiku condemned the fresh spate of killings that targeted defenceless rural communities, calling for urgent intervention from both the federal government and Benue State authorities.



“I am deeply anguished and shocked by the devastating news of the fresh attacks in Benue State, where over 100 innocent lives are feared lost,” he said. “These killings, once again targeting defenceless communities, underscore the escalating insecurity crisis facing our nation.”



The former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the tragedy reflects the worsening insecurity in the country and the human cost of government inaction, urging that Nigeria must pause and reflect on the “mounting human toll of this senseless violence.



“Words cannot adequately express the sorrow felt by those left widowed, orphaned, or displaced,” he added, offering prayers and condolences to the bereaved families and affected communities.