Osinbajo to Young Nigerians: Engage in Politics to Shape Nation’s Future

Segun James

Former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has called on Nigerians, particularly Christians and young people, to actively participate in politics as a vital tool for shaping the country’s leadership and driving lasting societal transformation.



Osinbajo made the charge yesterday while delivering the keynote address at the 2nd Annual Daniel Taiwo Odukoya Memorial Lecture, held at The Fountain of Life Church in Lagos.



The event, with the theme: “The Evolving Relationship Between the Church and the Government in Nigeria,” attracted thought leaders, clergy, policymakers, and youth seeking to explore the intersection of faith and governance.



In his address, Osinbajo challenged the widespread disillusionment with politics, asserting that despite its bad reputation, politics remains the only legitimate pathway to leadership and influence.



He said: “Politics has acquired a bad name, not just in Nigeria, but across the world. But the truth is, there is no other way to influence a nation except by engaging in the political process.



“If we are not involved in choosing leaders, shaping policy, or participating in political parties, then we forfeit our right to complain when outcomes don’t reflect our values.”



Osinbajo emphasised that political involvement must be rooted in knowledge, preparation, and moral clarity.



Addressing young Nigerians aspiring to serve in public office, he stressed the need for intellectual readiness and a deep understanding of governance.

He advised: “You must study. You must understand how things work. Read biographies, and understand healthcare, education, and economic systems, particularly in the African context.



“It’s not enough to have passion. Without preparation, you’ll produce no meaningful results.



“Many people go into politics with nothing, no plan, no knowledge, and end up achieving nothing. Leadership demands more.”



For Christian believers, Osinbajo said: “When I speak of a Christian, I mean someone who serves not man, but God. Your service in politics or governance must reflect that.



“Christians’ lives must embody values like humility, diligence, and service.”



He drew from his personal journey, revealing that he did not own a house until age 51, and only began using a brand-new car in 1998, years after his graduation.

He further urged the church to reclaim its role as a moral compass, saying its true power lies not in prosperity, but in its moral authority.



“The gospel must not be reduced to motivational speaking or prosperity doctrine,” Osinbajo warned.



“The focus should be on giving to the poor, living with integrity, and pursuing justice. If we demand transparency from the government, the church must also be transparent and accountable.”

Osinbajo illustrated how societies that adopted biblical principles experienced rapid development.

He said: “The teachings of Jesus Christ shaped the development of Europe and America. Ancient civilisations like Japan and China recognised this and studied those principles.

“Nigeria’s transformation requires principled, informed, and active participation in the political space.

“This nation is not beyond redemption. But change will only come when citizens, especially those with moral conviction and vision, step forward to lead.”

Earlier in her welcome address, Pastor Odukoya’s daughter, Dr. Tobi Enuwa, noted her father’s deep belief in the dual responsibilities of spiritual and civic leadership.

She said: “He believed true leadership must be both spiritual and civic, and he consistently urged Christians to contribute to nation-building.”