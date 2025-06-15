Nigerian Air Force Reaffirms Commitment to Protecting Unarmed Civilians During Air Interdiction

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, has reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to protecting unarmed civilian populations across all theatres of operation, in keeping with the vision of a mission-ready and people-focused NAF.

This reaffirmation is not unconnected with the unintended and occasional collateral damage resulting from the bombing of civilian locations while targeting terrorists’ and bandits’ hideouts during air interdictions.

Therefore, the CAS ordered the Chief of Civil-Military Relations (CCMR), Air Vice Marshal Ibikunle Daramola, to conduct a high-level strategic engagement with the Air Component of Operation Fansan Yamma, Sector 2, operating in the North-west region.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, Headquarters, NAF, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, in a statement, said the high-level strategic engagement with the Air Component is to underscore the importance of protecting civilian lives and property as a strategic imperative in NAF’s counterinsurgency and anti-banditry efforts.

While addressing frontline personnel during the engagement, the Chief of Civil-Military Relations (CCMR), Air Vice Marshal Daramola, lauded the troops for their string of tactical achievements under Operation Fansan Yamma, describing the successes as a testament to the transformational leadership and strategic foresight of the Chief of the Air Staff.

He stressed that NAF operations must consistently employ precision strikes to sustain public trust.

“Every action we take must demonstrate not only tactical efficiency but also strategic empathy. The enduring trust of the people remains the Nigerian Air Force’s most potent force multiplier,” Daramola said.

Underscoring the critical role of community cooperation in the success of ongoing operations, Daramola added: “This is the people’s Air Force; we are here to protect them.”

“But to be truly effective, we need their trust and the provision of timely, credible intelligence to decisively neutralise criminal elements,” he said.

He also expressed confidence in the professionalism and discipline of NAF personnel and urged them to remain steadfast in their mission.

Earlier, the Air Component Commander of Operation Fansan Yamma, Sector 2, Air Commodore Garba Ibrahim Jibia, warmly welcomed the visit, describing it as a morale booster and a strong reaffirmation of strategic leadership support from NAF Headquarters.

The visit, he said, represents a critical move to reinforce the CAS’s directive that all air operations must align with international humanitarian law and best practices.

“It also affirms the NAF’s commitment to professional excellence, precision targeting, and enhanced synergy with ground troops and the civilian populace in ongoing military campaigns. As the Nigerian Air Force intensifies its multidimensional approach to national security, blending kinetic operations with non-kinetic initiatives, the continued emphasis on civilian protection, community engagement, and operational accountability remains essential,” the commander said.