Nigeria Condemns Israel’s Preemptive Attacks on Iran, Urges Restraint Amid Escalating Conflict

*UK moves warplanes to Middle East

*US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman cancelled

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The federal government has condemned what it described as Israel’s “preemptive strike” on Iran, saying the action has dangerously escalated the conflicts between the two nations.

This is as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer, yesterday Britain was deploying fighter jets and other “assets” to the Middle East amid an escalating conflict between Iran and Israel.

Meanwhile, a sixth round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States planned for the weekend has been cancelled, mediator Oman said yesterday.

In a statement issued yesterday by the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, the federal government expressed deep concern over the intensifying hostilities, which have involved sustained missile and aerial attacks between Iran and Israel.

The federal government called for an immediate end to the violence and urged both countries to show maximum restraint.

According to the statement, continued retaliation risks not only civilian lives but also threatens to destabilise the wider Middle East, with serious consequences for international peace and economic stability.

“The government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria condemns Israel’s preemptive strike on Iran that has led to an escalation of hostilities between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the State of Israel, marked by sustained missile and aerial exchanges across both territories.

“Nigeria expresses its grave concern and calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities and urges both parties to exercise utmost restraint in the interest of regional and global peace.

“The continued cycle of retaliation not only endangers civilian lives but threatens to plunge the broader Middle East into further instability, with implications for international security and economic development,” the ministry stated.

Reaffirming its longstanding commitment to peaceful coexistence and diplomatic resolution of conflicts, the federal government emphasised the importance of dialogue over confrontation.

The government also called on the international community, particularly the United Nations Security Council, to step up efforts to de-escalate the situation and facilitate meaningful negotiations between the parties involved.

“Military action is not a substitute for negotiation,” the statement said, stressing that enduring peace must be built on diplomacy, mutual respect, and adherence to international law.

Nigeria pledged its support for all sincere efforts aimed at restoring calm and fostering peace in the region.

“As a nation deeply committed to the principles of peaceful coexistence, non-aggression, and multilateral diplomacy, Nigeria calls on all involved to prioritise dialogue over confrontation.

“We urge the international community, particularly the United Nations Security Council, to intensify efforts toward immediate de-escalation and to provide a platform for constructive engagement.

“The path to lasting peace lies in diplomacy, mutual respect, and adherence to international law. Nigeria stands ready to support all genuine efforts aimed at de-escalating tensions and promoting peace in the region,” the statement added.

On Friday, Israel launched a major air campaign targeting around 100 sites across Iran, including nuclear and military facilities, killing several senior Iranian military leaders.

The strikes, marking one of the most significant escalations between the two countries in recent years, triggered widespread international reactions urging calm and diplomacy to prevent further conflict.

Among those killed were Iran’s armed forces chief of staff, General Mohammad Bagheri, and the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Hossein Salami.

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei called Israel’s wave of strikes a “declaration of war”, as he warned Israel it faced a “bitter and painful” fate over the attacks, while the Iranian military said there were “no limits” to its response.

Meanwhile Britain is deploying fighter jets and other “assets” to the Middle East amid an escalating conflict between Iran and Israel.

“We are moving assets to the region, including jets, and that is for contingency support,” Starmer told reporters travelling with him on his plane to Canada for G7 talks.

The UK leader said he had spoken with both US President, Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu since Israel launched attacks on Iranian military and nuclear sites early Friday.

In a related development, mediator Oman yesterday said the sixth round of nuclear talks between Iran and the US planned for this weekend had been cancelled.

The talks on Iran’s nuclear programme began in April, with US President Donald Trump threatening military action if diplomacy failed.

“The Iran US-talks scheduled to be held in Muscat this Sunday will not now take place,” Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said in a post on X.

“Diplomacy and dialogue remain the only pathway to lasting peace,” he added.

A key sticking point in the talks in the lead-up to Sunday’s now cancelled meeting had been Iran’s enrichment of uranium.

The United States, Israel and other Western countries have long accused Iran of seeking a nuclear weapon, an accusation it has categorically denied.

The huge wave of Israeli attacks on Iran’s military and nuclear facilities on Friday has cast the future of the talks into severe doubt.

A US administration official said told AFP on condition of anonymity that “while there will be no meeting Sunday, we remain committed to talks and hope the Iranians will come to the table soon.”

The Iranian foreign ministry earlier said it would be “meaningless to participate in dialogue” with the United States at this point, citing Washington’s support for “the aggressor” Israel.