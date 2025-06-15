FG, Babangida Hail Amuka-Pemu, Say He’s Guardian of National Consciousness, Sentinel of Nigeria’s Democracy

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The federal government has described the publisher of Vanguard Newspapers, Chief Sam Amuka-Pemu, as a guardian of the national conscience, a sentinel of Nigeria’s democracy, and one of the last standing titans of press freedom in Africa.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, made the adulation on Friday night in Lagos at the 90th birthday celebration held in honour of Amuka-Pemu.

He described Amuka-Pemu, as “a living monument to truth, justice, and the undying spirit of patriotism.”

He praised the media icon for his steadfast commitment to journalism, democracy, and nation-building over several decades.

“In Chief Sam Amuka-Pemu, we do not just honour a man. We honour an era and a movement. At 90, Chief Sam Amuka-Pemu is not just a nonagenarian; he is a living monument to truth, justice, and the undying spirit of patriotism,” Idris said.

The minister described the Vanguard publisher as “the quill through which Nigeria wrote its democratic rebirth, the watchful eye that never blinked through decades of darkness, and the gentle yet unyielding force that nurtured journalism into our collective noble institution.”

Idris also noted while tracing Amuka-Pemu’s contributions to Nigerian journalism, that “his fingerprints are imprinted on some of the most iconic mastheads in our media history: The Daily Times, Sunday Punch, The Punch, and Vanguard. These are not just newspapers. They are chronicles of our national life, mirrors that have reflected our hopes, struggles, and triumphs.”

He highlighted the publisher’s pioneering role in co-founding The Punch in 1971 and establishing Vanguard in 1983 during a period of political turbulence, emphasising that these ventures were borne “not in pursuit of power or glory, but out of duty to country, to truth, and the voiceless.”

“Yet, to describe Chief Sam Amuka-Pemu as a journalist is to say too little. He is a guardian of the national conscience, a sentinel of our democracy, and one of the last standing titans of press freedom in Africa.”

Idris commended Amuka-Pemu’s unwavering courage during Nigeria’s difficult journey from military dictatorship to democracy, saying it was no exaggeration that without voices like his, raised firmly and fearlessly against military rule, Nigeria’s journey to democratic governance might have taken an even darker path.

The minister further noted that Amuka-Pemu “remains arguably the oldest practicing journalist in Nigeria; still curious; still committed, and still standing.”

He used the occasion to call on all media professionals and institutions to honour Amuka-Pemu’s legacy “not merely with our words, but with our recommitment to a media that is truly free, fearless, fair, and responsible. To a Nigeria where truth still matters. To a democracy whose lifeblood remains the integrity of those who tell its story.”

The minister also thanked President Bola Tinubu for recognising Chief Amuka-Pemu’s lifetime contributions with a National Honours Award.

“May we, the inheritors of his vision, carry forward the torch of truth with the same grace, courage, and integrity that have defined these 90 remarkable years.

“And may the generations to come know that in our time, there lived a man named Uncle Sam, who walked in humility, stood for justice, wrote with purpose, and lived for a truly democratic Nigeria,” Idris said.

Meanwhile, former military President, General Babangida (rtd), also congratulated Amuka-Pemu, for the milestone.

The former Head of State in a statement in Minna yesterday, felicitated him in a congratulatory message he personally signed and made available to journalists.

He said, “Today marks a remarkable milestone in your extraordinary life, and I am honoured to celebrate this special day with you.

“Our friendship has blossomed through over half a century of mutual trust and respect, and your loyalty, dedication, and generosity of spirit are qualities that I have always cherished.

“As an erudite journalist, editor, and arguably our nation’s most successful newspaper proprietor, your contributions to our nation’s discourse and its very development, remained invaluable.”

Babangida described Amuka-Pemu as a man of the world, who was full of wisdom, wit, and insight, who would no doubt, continue to entertain and inspire countless individuals, including his humble self.

“On this day, as you accomplish the incredible feat of reaching the remarkable age of ninety and thriving,

“I wish to thank you for the time you gave me so much joy through your kindness and unalloyed support.

“As I wish you better health, happiness, and abundant years of fruitful living.

“May your birthday be filled with good memories, rekindling your great joy for life, and your boundless love for humanity,” Babangida prayed.