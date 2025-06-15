CDS’ Wife Advocates Regular Exercise to Improve Health, Reduce Risk of Sudden Deaths

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The National President of Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA) and wife of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Mrs. Oghogho Musa, has called for regular exercise among the wives of military and security personnel to improve their health and reduce the risk of sudden deaths attributable to stress and ailments such as high blood pressure and disabilities.

Mrs. Musa, a fitness promoter and health enthusiast, encouraged DEPOWA members who turned out in large numbers on a rainy morning yesterday to always engage in physical activity that will help them maintain physical and mental alertness.

Speaking at the association’s Aerobics Exercise for Health at Aguiyi Ironsi Sports Complex, Guards Brigade, Abuja, with the theme “Dance to De-stress with the President,” Mrs. Musa told members to eat healthily while engaging in regular exercise, stating that “we are what we eat, hence the need to always eat healthily.”

Decrying the rising wave of sudden deaths in society, the wife of the CDS stressed that regular exercise improves health and reduces illnesses that could lead to sudden death.

“We have to continue to engage ourselves. And that is why we are dancing to de-stress. I believe that we are all enjoying today. If you cannot run or walk, you can dance to keep active. So, I want to encourage everyone to keep up with regular exercise. You can play music at home and dance to exercise. Keep being active. When you do this, you are investing in your health. The Lord will keep you strong, healthy, and active,” she explained.

Also speaking, a Public Health Consultant and Chair of the Medical and Sports Committee for the association, Dr. Juliet Ango, said that stress is a phenomenon that people often underrate or overlook, adding that it has a direct impact on their mental and physical health.

She stated that people can develop hypertension and other issues related to physical health as a result of stress.

“It could be body pains, back pain, or high blood pressure. And people have dropped dead suddenly as a result of this. Just recently, we had an account of a doctor who was at work and slumped and died. That is because of the impact of sustained and uncontrolled chronic stress. So, we have to be intentional about de-stressing. People don’t take time to unwind. They work, work, and work, which has a direct impact on their health. So, you have to be conscious of your health and well-being.

“We have to be intentional in taking time to de-stress by doing what we love, such as exercise or sports. Whether it’s dancing, as in this case, playing music and dancing, going for a walk, or playing games we like, such as basketball or volleyball, the bottom line is that we have to be intentional about it and regular.”

Studies have shown that stress doesn’t directly cause death in most cases, but it can be a significant contributing factor to sudden cardiac death, particularly in individuals with pre-existing heart conditions.

Those who participated in the DEPOWA dance with the wife of the CDS to de-stress included Unique Regular Course 38 ladies, Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA), Navy Officers’ Wives Association (NOWA), and Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA).