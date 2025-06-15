Benue Youth Protest Killings, Block Highways in Makurdi

Hundreds of youths in Benue State on Sunday took to the streets to protest the continuous attacks, killings and displacement of people in the state.

The protest followed the killing of scores at Yelwata community in Guma Local Government Area Friday night.

The protesters, who converged on the Wurukum Roundabout in Makurdi, called on the Federal Government to live up to its responsibility, which is to protect all the citizens within its sovereignty.

They also urged security agencies to redouble their efforts to ensure that all displaced people return to their ancestral homes and continue with their normal lives.

Speaking to newsmen, one of the protesters, Mr Brahms Ikuan, said the state was under siege for a long time and there were not sufficient efforts for the government to address the menace.

Ikuan regretted that even when they had useful information about the movement of the attackers and reports to authorities, nothing was still done to avert the attacks.

He further accused the authorities of maintaining a conspiratorial silence on the ongoing genocide, adding that Benue may cease to exist if urgent steps are not taken to end the killings.

“We cried, sent messages and opened letters, but nobody listened to us. Nobody came to our aid. At this moment, we are not sure if there will be any place called Benue tomorrow.

“Despite the attacks and killings in Yelwata yesterday, up till now, no word from the government or any prominent person. They have abandoned us.

“We want the world to know that Benue is being wiped out on the face of the earth and nobody cares about what is happening,” he said.

Also, another protester, Mr Gideon Inyom, accused the government of giving the herders unfettered access into the Benue communities by relaxing the state anti-open grazing law.

Inyom said all they wanted was security of lives and property, adding that such was the primary responsibility of every government worldwide.

However, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Emenari Ifeanyi, told newsmen at the scene that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Kayode Egbetokun, has taken over the security of the state.

Ifeanyi said that the IGP has already deployed special forces in the state to end the attacks and killings.

The CP added that security agencies were on top of the situation and urged the youths and Benue people to give the new forces a chance.

“What you saw happening in Yelewata yesterday is because we have taken over Apa, Gwer West, and are moving seriously in Agatu. They just want to do something to show that they are in control while they are not and will never be.

“We are feeling more pain than you. We are here to protect lives and property. We have security everywhere now; even in Yelwata there are tactical teams in the bush even before the attack.

“Give the special forces and tactical teams a room to work. If you prolong your stay here, you are giving the enemies more time to plan.

“We have intelligence reports of their movement, and we are blocking them, and you will see the end result,” he said.

Ifeanyi further disclosed that Governor Hyacinth Alia has given them all the logistics support needed to restore peace in Benue.

A military helicopter was spotted in the sky at Wurukum Roundabout as the protest against herdsmen killings intensified.

The protesters turned down the Deputy Governor, Dr Sam Ode’s request to address them. (NAN)