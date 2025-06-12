Yoruba History: Ministry Denies Responsibility For Distorted Instructional Materials

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Education has denied being responsible for the distorted instructional materials on Yoruba history in circulation in schools across the country.

The denial, in a statement by the Director of Press of the ministry, Folashade Boriowo, was in reaction to a petition by the Concerned Citizens of Yoruba Origin and Supporters of Truth.

She said the petitioners, led by its national chairman, Abayomi Odunowo, described the contents of the textbook as misleading and potentially harmful to national unity.

She noted that instructional materials officially endorsed by the ministry are carefully curated to meet national education standards and are developed to support effective learning in public schools, promote literacy and ensure inclusive, equitable access to quality education throughout Nigeria.

Boriowo revealed that the ministry will work with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) and other agencies to investigate, ensure fair and timely resolution of the issue.

According to her, “The petition raises concerns over alleged historical inaccuracies in a history textbook authored by Tony and Ijeoma Duru, and published by Tones Publishers. The publication is said to contain claims regarding the founding of Ile-Ife that have been described as misleading and potentially harmful to national unity.

“The ministry wishes to clarify that the said textbook was not authored, commissioned, or approved by the Federal Ministry of Education. It is not among the instructional materials approved for use in public basic education institutions across the country, and the ministry is not in any way affiliated with the publication.”

She said the ministry appreciates the vigilance and concern of stakeholders regarding the potential of such content to misinform learners and provoke ethnic tension.

“While these concerns are valid, it is important to note that the ministry is not responsible for materials that fall outside its regulatory framework.

“Nevertheless, given the sensitivity of the matter and its implications for education, cultural identity and national cohesion, the ministry will work closely with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) and other relevant agencies to thoroughly investigate the issue.

“All necessary steps will be taken to address the anomalies identified and to ensure a fair and timely resolution that respects historical truth and promotes unity,” she said.

Boriowo added that the Federal Ministry of Education remains fully committed to providing quality, inclusive, and culturally respectful education that fosters peace, understanding and national development.