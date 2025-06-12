UNYF Knocks Underwhelming Progress, Says Nigeria Only Achieved 26-year Uninterrupted Democracy

•Canvasses youth participation, electoral reforms to drive change

As Nigeria prepares to mark Democracy Day on June 12, 2025, the Unified Nigeria Youth Forum (UNYF) has raised concerns over what it describes as the country’s underwhelming progress despite 26 years of uninterrupted democratic governance.

The forum said that although Nigeria has enjoyed democratic stability since 1999, that achievement has not translated into tangible development in key sectors, urging a more proactive youth-led political movement ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday, UNYF President, Comrade ToriahOlajideFilani, decried the country’s stagnation in sectors such as mining, health, agriculture, security, and power, noting that “the dividends of democracy have been unevenly distributed despite ballooning FAAC allocations.”

“We stand on the cusp of another Democracy Day, marking 26 years since the return to democratic governance. But we must confront a difficult truth: has this system truly delivered on its promise to uplift the lives of the Nigerian people?

“While we celebrate the absence of military rule, we cannot ignore the fact that uninterrupted democracy alone is insufficient. We need to see tangible improvements in the lives of our citizens,” Filani said.

Filani called attention to persistent issues in the mining sector where illegal operations continue despite significant government investment.

He also lamented the dilapidated state of healthcare, insufficient agricultural support, worsening security challenges, and the continued failure of the power sector to drive economic growth.

UNYF further emphasized the urgency of youth inclusion in governance, urging young Nigerians to begin the process of identifying and backing a credible youth candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

“The time for complacency is over,” he said. “We must seek out and support a young, visionary leader who understands the challenges facing our generation and possesses the courage and competence to lead Nigeria toward a brighter future.”

The forum also renewed its advocacy for far-reaching electoral reforms aimed at deepening democratic practices and fostering citizen trust in Nigeria’s electoral system.

Among the proposed reforms is the electronic transmission of results from polling centers, which the forum believes will significantly reduce electoral disputes and boost transparency.

It also called for the mandatory use of card readers to authenticate voters and eliminate vote manipulation and identity fraud during elections.

UNYF proposed the use of designated schools rather than open streets for conducting elections, arguing that such a move would offer better security, reduce ballot snatching, and protect electoral materials from manipulation.

On the long-debated issue of diaspora voting, the forum demanded that Nigerians living abroad be allowed to participate in the country’s democratic process through secure and transparent digital platforms, noting that millions of voices have been systematically excluded for decades.

“In this digital age, it is unacceptable that Nigerians must travel across the country to exercise their right to vote,” Filani stated. “We need electoral reforms that enable citizens to vote from anywhere within the country, supported by secure and transparent digital systems.”

In addition to diaspora voting, the forum advocated the creation of secure online voting platforms, especially for voters within Nigeria, to address logistical and security challenges, particularly in volatile regions.

Filani further stressed the need to simplify voter registration, highlighting the barriers many Nigerians face in acquiring their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

His words: “Many citizens wake up as early as 3:00 a.m. to queue at collection centers, yet still meet long lines. Even though online options exist, the reality remains that a significant number of Nigerians do not have access to smartphones or the internet. These systemic barriers must be addressed to ensure fair and inclusive participation in the democratic process.”

The group also called for real-time monitoring of electoral processes to ensure transparency and public confidence, as well as inclusive electoral policies that take into account the needs of rural dwellers and persons with disabilities.

The UNYF’s position underscores the growing disillusionment among Nigerian youth, who now seek not just representation, but leadership in shaping the nation’s trajectory.

The call for a youth-driven political movement in 2027 may signal a seismic shift in Nigeria’s democratic landscape.

For the forum, Nigeria’s future lies not only in sustained democracy but in democratic dividends that reflect good governance, equity, and participation.

With 26 years behind, they insist, the next phase must be defined by action, reform, and leadership renewal that is anchored by the youth.