UNILAG, Bakare Float School of Good Governance

Segun James





The presiding pastor of the Citadel Global Community Church, Dr. Tunde Bakare, has said the nation is now at a critical point, Nigerians must address the root of governance capacity gaps both in the political, social and economic sphere, saying with the right tools, knowledge and skill, the nation’s problem is half solved.

Bakare said this during the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) between the University of Lagos Business School and the Citadel School of Governance being floated by the church.

According to him, “over the years, I have been privileged to lead several strategic interventions in governance: from national protests to policy advocacy; from education sector projects to local governance capacity building; from electoral participation to high-level, behind-the-scenes, political mediation and conflict resolution.

“But we have now come to a critical point, where we must address the root of governance capacity gaps with the right tools – knowledge and skill as demonstrated by King David who shepherded Israel with the integrity of his heart and the skillfulness of his hands.

“The governance academy we briefly piloted under our registered NGO, “The International Centre for Reconstruction and Development” seven years ago, provided the curricular foundation for approaching the University of Lagos with a robust framework for the Advanced Diploma in Public Leadership and Statecraft.

“This framework has been further refined and tailored for excellent delivery through the academic expertise and institutional support of the University of Lagos Business School.

“While ULBS provides top-rated faculty with national and global recognition, we at the CSG will supply practitioners from the world of governance — from political leadership, civil society, public administration, corporate strategy, and more — so that our students are not only taught but shown the path by those who have walked it.

“But more than anything else, what we are launching today is a vision, that believes Nigeria can and will work, one that insists that our continent can become a bastion of just, competent, and visionary leadership; and one that is committed to equipping those called to the task of rebuilding nations.”

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor FolasadeOgunsola, had said such schools where good government and leadership are thought are critical to nation’s building.

According to her, Nigeria with a population of 235 million, and over 70 percent of them, about 159 million being less than 30 years, the nation cannot afford to leave the future for youths are not adequately prepared.

Ogunsola lamented the nation has a leadership problem. “We are not saying just at the level of political leadership, We Are saying at every level, because those of us here are those who rise to political leadership. You take what you have with you and what you find everywhere at all levels of Leadership.”

The agreement will usher a partnership between the University and the Citadel Governance School where a nine-month Advanced Diploma in Public Leadership and Statecraft will be thought.

The agreement was signed by the Vice Chancellor and Registrar on behalf of the University of Lagos and Pastor TundeBakare and Mr. Trope Adebayo on behalf of the church.