Tinubu to Present National Broadcast, in Address from National Assembly

•George urges president to use the opportunity to reinstate Fubara

•Ex-IYC leader alleges suspended gov not ready for reconciliation

•Nation’s leaders, others applaud progress made under democracy, recount ordeals

OlawaleAjimotokan, Sunday Aborisade, Juliet Akoje in Abuja,Segun James in Lagos and Blessing Ibungein Port Harcourt





President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, will today present his June 12 broadcast to the joint session of the national Assembly. This followed the decision merge his June 12 broadcast with his address to the lawmakers. The early morning broadcast was subsequently called off. The Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation announced this yesterday in a statement.

The nationwide broadcast was one of the activities lined up to mark Democracy Day.

However, former President of Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide, UdengsEradiri, alleged that Fubara was not ready for settlement of the political disagreements that preceded the declaration of emergency in the state and the governor’s suspension by Tinubu.

Nevertheless, leaders from all walks of life, especially from the political circles, applauded the progress so far made in the country under democracy, with many recalling personal experiences under the military rule.

Director, Information and Public Relations, Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SegunImohiosen, said, in the statement, that the national broadcast was cancelled because the president was scheduled to attend the National Assembly joint session the same day.

Imohiosen said Tinubu would now deliver his address from the National Assembly, adding, that all other plans remained as announced earlier.

Former Deputy National Chairman of PDP, Chief Olabode George, urged Tinubu to show statesmanship by reinstating suspended governor of Rivers State, SiminalayiFubara.

George said restoration of the governor to his office should be done in the spirit of the June 12 anniversary as part of national reconciliation.

Fubara was suspended by Tinubu on March 18 due to some political disagreements in the oil-rich state. Last week, Fubara visited Tinubu in Lagos during the Sallah celebration.

George stated his position on the issue in an open letter to commemorate the 32nd anniversary of the June 12, 1993 presidential election won by the late Chief M.K.O. Abiola, but annulled on June 23, 1993 by General Ibrahim Babangida.

The letter read, “If Tinubu could forgive Governor BabajideSanwo-Olu of Lagos State, then he should extend same gesture to Fubara.

“On June 12, we will be celebrating Democracy Day. This is a reminder of the true meaning of democracy – the will of the people.

“Since Tinubu has forgiven Sanwo-Olu, then it makes a lot of sense, spiritually, to also forgive Fubara and let him return to office. I am talking as an elder.

“Let me also remind the president that he was in the forefront of those who fought the military, seeking a return to civilian rule.

“I still remember him coming to my office in Aso Rock, when he wanted to see General Diya. That was during the General SaniAbacha regime. He wanted to be deputy to OlagunsoyeOyinlola in Lagos then.

“He discussed with Diya but General Abacha eventually gave the position to Mrs. Okunnu. I know how passionate Tinubu was then about return to civil rule. He later joined NADECO to fight for democracy.

“Some of those who fought alongside him for democracy have died. It is not of his making that he is alive today. So, he should thank God, honour the memory of those who fought alongside him for democracy, and return Fubara to office immediately.”

The former PDP deputy national chairman added, “I also appeal to him, in the spirit of my maternal grand uncle, who founded the first political party in Nigeria in 1922, Herbert Macaulay, to, please, reinstate Fubara. Tinubu should listen to, and honour this appeal in memory of all those who died in the journey to our democracy.”

Fubara Not Ready for Reconciliation, Ex-IYC Leader Alleges

Former President of Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide, UdengsEradiri, alleged that Fubara was not ready for the ongoing reconciliation process in the state.

The former Bayelsa State governorship aspirant, in a statement in Port Harcourt, yesterday, expressed disappointment over the politicisation of the reconciliation required to restore democratic governance in Rivers State.

Eradiri alleged that the suspended governor had not displayed expected willingness and commitment to genuine reconciliation.

He said he was disturbed to hear that Fubara had not deepened the reconciliation process after his first meeting with Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), NyesomWike.

The former IYC president stated, “I was disturbed, shocked and surprised to hear that the suspended Governor Fubara has yet to hold reconciliatory meetings with some critical stakeholders, such as the Speaker and members of the suspended House of Assembly, aggrieved Rivers elders and those local government chairmen, who were once in the same political family with him.

“The recent media chat of Chief Wike is instructive and revealing, especially where he said Governor Fubara was doing reconciliation on television and radio. This for me is a low mark and does not sit well with the required antidote to resolve the crisis and return democracy to Rivers.”

Nigeria’s Democracy on Course, House Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, Declares

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, expressed delight that Nigeria’s democratic journey was on course, yielding positive outcomes.

In a statement to mark Democracy Day, Kaluemphasised the significance of the day, saying it honours the struggles and sacrifices that have shaped Nigeria’s democracy.

Kalu stated that the 26 years of uninterrupted democratic governance in the country demonstrated Nigerians’ embrace of democratic ethos.

He said, “As we commemorate Democracy Day today, June 12, we honour the struggles and sacrifices that have shaped Nigeria’s democratic journey. This milestone serves as a poignant reminder of our collective quest for democratic governance, human rights, and the rule of law.”

Reflecting on the progress made, Kalu, who acknowledged the challenges ahead, reaffirmed his commitment to democratic principles and institutions.

He called for renewed resolve to build a more prosperous, united, and democratic Nigeria, where citizens’ rights are respected, and voices of all are heard.

The deputy speaker reiterated the parliament’s commitment to enacting people-oriented legislations that will improve the citizens’ lives.

Mohammed: June 12 Honours Sacrifices of Those Who Paid Ultimate Price, Stood Firm

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, felicitate the people of Bauchi State and all Nigerians on the occasion of Democracy Day, saying Ithonours the sacrifices of those who stood firm in the face of oppression and paid the ultimate price in the struggle for democratic freedom.

Mohammed said Democracy Day, marked as a public holiday by Nigerians, served as a solemn reminder of the country’s collective journey towards democratic governance, civil liberties, and the rule of law.

“It also honours the sacrifices of those who stood firm in the face of oppression and paid the ultimate price in the struggle for democratic freedom,” he stated.

The governor saluted the resilience and unwavering spirit of the Nigerian people, whose commitment continued to sustain the ideals of democracy.

He acknowledged the contributions of past and present leaders, civil society actors, and ordinary citizens, who had played a pivotal role in deepening the democratic culture in the country.

The governor emphasised that democracy was not just about elections, but about delivering tangible dividends that uplift the lives of the people.

He stated that under his stewardship, Bauchi State had witnessed remarkable progress across various sectors, underscoring the transformative impact of purposeful governance rooted in democratic ideals.

Abbas: Democracy Strongest When People Are Involved

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, said citizens must not only be heard but also involved in governance under democracy.

Abbas restated the commitment of the 10th House to engaging with the public on issues of national importance. He stated this in Abuja at the second edition of “Citizens Roundtable with the leadership of the House of Representatives.”

The speaker, in his closing address presented by Deputy Speaker, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, stated that the presence of the various stakeholders at the roundtable “reaffirmed a simple but powerful truth: democracy is strongest when the people are not only heard but fully involved”.

While pointing out that the contributions had enriched the deliberations and inspired a renewed commitment to people-focused governance, Abbas stated that it was “a day of dialogue, reflection, and mutual learning”.

He said, “We came together with a shared purpose—to listen to one another, to reflect on how far we have come, and to chart a more inclusive and responsive path forward.”

Abbas stated that he was truly encouraged by “the richness of the exchanges, the clarity of the perspectives offered, and the passion with which you have spoken about the future of our country”.

Fubara Calls for CollaborationAcross Political Divides to Build Inclusive Society

Governor of Rivers State, MrSiminalayiFubara, called for collaboration across political divides to build a society, where every citizen is heard, supported to achieve their potential, and encouraged to contribute to collective progress.

Fubara made the call in his Democracy Day message in Port Harcourt.

In the statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Nelson Chukwudi, Fubara restated his commitment to upholding the rule of law, protecting fundamental human rights, and ensuring that all citizens, regardless of political affiliation, could actively participate in the democratic process.

He emphasised his administration’s dedication to safeguarding life and property through robust security strategies, and pledged to continue to defend the state’s interests and maintain a government that valued inclusivity, transparency, and accountability.

The governor, who acknowledged the recent political situation in Rivers State, which had disrupted democratic governance, stated that it served as a reminder of how delicate democracy could be.

He stressed that democracy must be actively protected and nurtured in order to remain strong and meaningful.

Activist Henshaw Insists Nigeria’s Devt Worse Than It Was Before Democracy

Executive Director, We The People, Ken Henshaw, said Nigeria’s development was worse than it was before the return to democratic rule.

Henshaw, who spoke with THISDAY in Port Harcourt, said Nigerians had become poorer even while democracy existed, stressing that politicians have done more harm than good to the entire nation.

Acknowledging that the country had witnessed 26 years of uninterrupted democracy, Henshaw said, “People in 1999 have actually expected that after the intense campaign that lasted for about 20 years, fighting to chase away the military, fighting to ensure that Nigeria returns back to democratic rule, that democracy will carry itself development and progress for the majority of Nigerians. But that has not been the case, unfortunately.

“Unfortunately, Nigerians have become poorer even while democracy exists. In terms of every indicator, including indicators around development, Nigeria has failed very badly.

“Look at the exchange rate, we have seen decline between 1999, when democracy came on-board, and now 2025. Our economy has deteriorated.”

Bamidele: My Wife Deployed Ambulance to Rescue Me During Office Invasion in Abuja

Leader of the Senate, Senator OpeyemiBamidele, narrated how he was smuggled out of Abuja by his wife, Mrs. YemisiBamidele, in an ambulance belonging to Garki General Hospital, where she was working as a pharmacist.

Bamidele said his narrow escape from the onslaught of the agents of the General SaniAbacha junta culminated in his political asylum in the United States due to perennial threat to his life and that of his immediate family members.

Bamidele, in a statement by his media office, made the disclosure in Abuja on Wednesday while narrating his ordeal, as the country commemorated the 2025 National Democracy Day.

The day is used to remember the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election won by the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), the late Chief MKO Abiola.

Bamidele stated that he was in a court session at Wuse II, Federal Capital Territory, to defend 11 students’ union leaders, who were expelled by the University of Abuja when he received information that security operatives had invaded his law office in an alleged search for arms and weapons.

He stated that immediately he was informed about the development, he told his colleague to take over the matter after which his wife made arrangements for his eventual miraculous escape from Abuja.

Bamidele stated “I was in court when one of the court registrars informed me about the invasion of my law office in Wuse II. There was no GSM then. We only relied on land lines.

“One of the lawyers in my office had called my wife from NUJ Secretariat because they had my wife’s office line at Garki General Hospital where she was working as a registered pharmacist.

“He called my wife’s office line just to let me know that when he went to buy something around my office, by the time he was returning, he saw that security officers had taken over the entire place.

“As one of the people who managed to come out of the street, he heard that the security agencies said they were looking for arms and ammunition in that office.

“It was that bad to come and look for arms and ammunition in a law office.”

Youth Groups Threaten to Deal with Anti-Tinubu Protesters, Plan Solidarity March

A coalition of youth groups across Nigeria, under the umbrella of Green Assembly Initiative, yesterday, threatened to deal with any group that came out to disrupt its planned solidarity march in Lagos, Abuja, and Port-Harcourt today.

Chairman of the group, Duke Alamboye, who addressed journalists in Abuja, said no patriotic Nigerian should think of causing mayhem on June 12.

Alamboye said, “We, the Green Assembly Initiative, and other youth bodies, would like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to Nigerians and the leadership of the present government for sustaining democracy in our country.

“We appreciate the efforts of the president, his cabinet ministers, governors, elites, youths, and women in ensuring the continuity of our democratic system.

“While acknowledging the challenges we face as a nation, we recognise that developed countries have also navigated similar paths before achieving growth and stability.

“As youth leaders, we urge all Nigerians to take a moment to pray for our country, the presidency, and government at all levels. In light of reports suggesting planned protests in Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt.”

Alamboye added, “We want to categorically state that we are not part of these plans and urge all Nigerian youths to remain peaceful and law-abiding. We call on security agencies to be vigilant and apprehend anyone attempting to disrupt peace and stability in our country.”