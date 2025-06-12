  • Thursday, 12th June, 2025

Tinubu: It’s a Great Pleasure to Witness Disarray in Opposition Parties

Breaking | 25 seconds ago

Juliet Akoje in Abuja.

The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has
refuted the rumour of plot for a one party system in Nigeria

In his Democracy Day address to a joint session of the National Assembly Thursday, the President said, “It will be a great political malpractice to close doors against those in other political parties that want to join the ruling All Progressives Congress.”

Speaking on the various crisis in other political parties, he said, “I will not help you to put your house in order. It is indeed a great pleasure to witness such disarray in the opposition parties.”

Details shortly…..

