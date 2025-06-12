Tinubu Grants Full Pardon to Ken Saro Wiwa, Other Ogoni 9

Juliet Akoje in Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has granted full Presidential Pardons to writer and activist, Ken Saro Wiwa, and other members of the Ogoni 9 who were executed by hanging by the regime of General Sani Abacha.

Tinubu also announced the conferment of national honour of the Commander of the Federal Republic on Saro Wiwa.

He also conferred national honours on other members of the Ogoni 9.

“Furthermore, I also confer posthumous national honours on Ken Saro Wiwa (CON), the leader of the Ogoni Nine and his fellow travellers, Saturday Dobee (OON), Nordu Eawo (OON), Daniel Gbooko (OON), Paul Levera (OON), Felix Nuate (OON), Baribor Bera (OON), Barinem Kiobel (OON), and John Kpuine (OON),” he said.

The Ogoni Nine were a group of nine activists from the Ogoni area of Rivers State in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria. They led opposition to the Royal Dutch Shell oil corporation’s operations in the Niger Delta region. Their activities were frowned on by the military government of Gen Sani Abacha. The head of the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP), Ken Saro-Wiwa, and the other eight other Ogoni leaders were arrested by the military government for the murders of four Ogoni chiefs. Those arrested with Saro Wiwa were Saturday Dobee, Nordu Eawo, Daniel Gbooko, Paul Levera, Felix Nuate, Baribor Bera, Barinem Kiobel, and John Kpuin.

After a trial by a 3-member tribunal, they were sentenced to death by hanging. Despite international outcry against the unfair trial and plea for mercy, the Ogoni 9 were hanged on November 10, 1995.

Their execution by hanging led to the imposition of sanctions on Nigeria, including the suspension of the country from Commonwealth. Nigeria subsequently became a pariah nation until the death of Gen. Abacha, and the return of democracy in 1999.