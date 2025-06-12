  • Thursday, 12th June, 2025

Tinubu Felicitates Ex-Bauch iGov, Adamu Muazu, at 70

•Describes him as an accomplished public servant, astute politician

DejiElumoyein Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has rejoiced with former governor of Bauchi State and ex- chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), AlhajiAdamuMu’azu, on his 70th birthday.

Tinubu, in a release on Wednesday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, BayoOnanuga, described Mu’azu as an accomplished public servant and frontline politician, who had remained relevant for his strength of character and dignified comportment.

Tinubu said, in the state, “We were governors at the same time between 1999 and 2007, a trying period for our new beginning. As Governor of Bauchi State, your tenure was known for implementing various developmental projects and initiatives that made a remarkable difference in the lives of Bauchi citizens through substantial investments in education, health, and infrastructural development.

“When you were the National Chairman of the PDP between 2014 and 2015, though your party lost the 2015 presidential election to our party, the All Progressives Congress, you placed democratic values and the strengthening of political institutions in the country above party interests, conceding victory in the elections. On the occasion of this landmark birthday, I wish you many years laden with peace, good health, and continued dedication to the common good.”

