Tinubu Administration Boasts Infrastructure Development Across Nigeria, Says Goronyo

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto





The Minister of State for Works, Barrister Muhammad Bello Goronyo, has praised President Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s administration for restoring confidence in governance through the provision of critical infrastructure needed for economic growth.

Goronyo made the assertion while addressing journalists at his residence in Sokoto, highlighting the administration’s achievements in its two years in office.

He explained that the government has prioritized infrastructural development, particularly road construction, which has been equitably distributed across the six geo-political zones of the country.

According to Goronyo, the administration inherited over 360 uncompleted road projects across the country, but has since made significant progress in completing these projects.

He cited several examples of ongoing and completed projects, including the Lagos-Calabar coastal road, Illela-Sokoto-Badagry road, Abuja-Kaduna-Kano road, and the Makurdi-Enugu-Ebonyi-Benue-Nasarawa-Jos-Bauchi-Gombe road network.

Goronyo also highlighted the construction of the Jimeta-Numanbridge in Adamawa State and the collaboration between the Ministry of Works and the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) to prevent insurgency from disrupting road projects.

He stressed the need for adequate funding for the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), which requires N800 billion for road rehabilitation across the country, but currently has a budget of less than N200 billion.

Goronyo also commended the performance of Sokoto State Governor, Dr. Ahmed Aliyu, describing him as an excellent performer who has transformed Sokoto into a construction site without borrowing a single kobo.