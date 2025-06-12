Tight Security as Lawmakers Arrive National Assembly for Tinubu’s Democracy Day Address

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Security agencies in their scores have taken over the entrances to the National Assembly ahead of the arrival of President Bola Tinubu, who is scheduled to arrive the nation’s parliament to address a joint session of the Assembly by 12 noon.

Already, senators and members of the House of Representatives have started arriving the Green Chambers expecting the President who is expected to address them on the occasion of June 12 for the first time.

Non-accredited people who were making attempts to enter the complex were turned back as armed security personnel were seen frisking all accredited journalists and other National Assembly staff members billed to carry out legislative activities in the chamber.

Details later…