THE 2025 POWER LIST: 80 Most Influential Leaders of Nigeria’s Democracy in Policy & Leadership

No president governs in isolation. The weight of leadership is often shared quietly but powerfully by those within the inner circle. Behind every decision, policy direction, and public remarks lies a network of advisers, allies, confidants, and power brokers whose counsel and influence help shape the course of leadership. These individuals, whether appointed officials, long-time political associates, or behind-the-scenes strategists, serve as extensions of the presidency, guiding thinking, framing options, and in some cases, wielding as much sway as the leader himself.

In both formal and informal roles, they form the inner circle that often defines not just the style of governance but the substance of power.

Throughout history, leaders have relied on close advisers, trusted allies, and informal networks to navigate the complexities of governance. Their influence can be steady or shifting, visible or hidden, but one thing is sure, it is always present.

From Napoleon Bonaparte, whose wife, Josephine de Beauharnais, played a key role in shaping his early political alliances, to Franklin D. Roosevelt, whose wife, Eleanor, is recorded to have seriously influenced his views on civil rights and social justice, the story has been the same throughout history.

Even Adolf Hitler had Joseph Goebbels, who helped shape his Nazi policies, propaganda, and military strategy. In the same vein, Joseph Stalin was said to have been influenced by Lavrentiy Beria, his secret police chief, who was key in shaping his oppressive regime.

In Nigeria, in the dynamic landscape of the country’s politics, a few figures have commanded as much reach in terms of knitting alliances as President Bola Tinubu, whose rise to, and sustenance in power is not only shaped by his own ambitions but also by a close circle of powerful allies, family, and advisers.

These men and women drawn from familial, political, business, and administrative spheres have played critical roles in steering policy, guiding national discourse, and executing the vision of his administration.

While Tinubu’s leadership style and political legacy continue to draw analysis, equally significant are these individuals working closely with him and who form the backbone of an administration that has come to be passionately admired and intensely despised in equal measure by Nigerians.

Indeed, Tinubu has long understood the value of surrounding himself with influential voices. From seasoned politicians and trusted loyalists to rising technocrats and private sector players, these persons around him are playing key roles in forging the nation’s direction, defining the administration’s tone, its priorities, and its response to the nation’s complex challenges.

Therefore, to understand the Tinubu presidency, one must also understand the people who stand beside and sometimes behind him. Here’s a THISDAY list of these powerful persons – seen or unseen – influencing Tinubu’s decisions.

Close Family Members

Oluremi Tinubu:

First Lady, Soft Power

First Lady of the country and wife of the President, Senator OluremiTinubu, understands that these are different roles and balances them very well. A trained teacher, she has made significant impacts in the administration of her husband, President Bola Tinubu, as a critical support system.

In the two years of the Tinubu administration, Oluremi, a former first lady of Lagos State, has shown great understanding of her husband’s Renewed Hope Agenda by setting up various affiliate Renewed Hope initiatives to support the efforts of her husband.

From donating to various courses and initiating empowerment in the name of the government and her husband, the first lady has redefined the importance and relevance of her office through effective deployment of her soft power. Is there any need to further emphasise her place in the administration? She is not just family, she embodies her husband.

Wale Tinubu:

Eyes on the Business World

The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of OandoPlc, Mr. Wale Tinubu, is not just a nephew of the president, but one very close to his heart. Perhaps, as a result of age and exposure, Wale is not one to brazenly throw his influence in government around. But he is definitely one of the precious eyes through which the president sees what’s going on in the business world.

But when you look at the president’s policies and their impact on the energy sector, where OandoPlc operates, the initiate can tell where some of the ideas might have generated from.

The Tinubu administration has introduced reforms aimed at improving the energy sector, and apart from achieving fuel supply security through local refining, and reducing dependence on imports, there’s also the Gas-to-Power Initiative, which included focusing on natural gas, climate-conscious solutions and more. Do the mathematics and see that the Wale you know now is not the hitherto regular one. This is the president’s nephew whose views matter.

Sikiru Adekunle Tinubu:

The Great ‘Healer’

Being family is one and being the president’s personal physician on the side is another. This, of course, indicates a very high level of trust and confidence in the individual. Dr. SikiruAdekunleTinubu, also known as HMSE (Dr.) Ade Tinubu, is the personal physician to President Tinubu.

These combined give him significant access to the President, including accompanying him on both local and international trips, which could translate to some level of influence. A US-trained General Surgeon, Dr. Tinubu brings a wealth of medical expertise to his role. Before his appointment, he was the Director of the Critical Care Unit at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

Gboyega Oyetola:

The Timeless Custodian

Those who thought the Minister of Marine and Blue economy, AdegboyegaOyetola, got his appointment because the president is his uncle, clearly do not know how far this duo had come.

For a man, who is major in loyalty and trust, Oyetola has earned his place in the heart of the president, not just because he is family but because he has continued to pass all the test of loyalty, honesty and sincerity.

From the time the president was in exile pre-Nigeria’s return to democracy, Oyetola has always been the one overseeing his properties and everything with the name of his uncle on it. He did so with all honesty, a disposition that had long endeared to the president.

There’s no doubting the fact Oyetola’s experience in the private sector merited for where he is. That does not count with the president as much as his rare quality which underscores loyalty. He is family. He is close. He wields huge influence.

Seyi Tinubu:

Power Centre for Youths

The scion of the family, SeyiTinubu, has seized every opportunity to establish his name and place in the government of his father. In fact, of the other children, the shadows of Seyi looms large, not just as a significance but also in deeds. That a majority of the young folks in the Tinubu administration came through Seyi is not a fluke. His influence is so humongous that even ministers are said to defer to him on certain issues.

President Tinubu seems to have been deliberately positioning him, even he once publicly reprimanded him for stepping out of line by sitting at the Federal Executive Council (FEC), this has not diminished Seyi in any form or shape. While many are not comfortable with the way he sometimes swings his influence, no one has denied the fact he played a major role in the election of his father through blinding mobilisation. That Seyi is by himself a power centre is not subject to debate.

Yinka Tinubu:

The Family’s Watchdog

Another one of Tinubu’s sons, Yinka, is on the quiet side, and not as outgoing as his brother, Seyi. The most people had seen of Yinka is that he practices his father’s religion and always prays with him during Muslim festivities. But that is not all, from his little corner, he has also been mobilising requisite support for his father, the president.

Along with his brother, Seyi, Yinka once led a humanitarian initiative, ST Noella Relief, to support flood victims in Maiduguri, Borno State, where they mobilised significant aid, including food, medical supplies, and non-food items, to help thousands of internally displaced persons. He recently accompanied his father on a state visit to Qatar. Thus, in his little way, he commands his influence and deploys them as needed. Yinka is not always seen, but he remains in the background watching over the family.

Folashade Tinubu-Ojo:

Reigning in Market Women

Being the Iyaloja-General of Nigeria naturally places a huge responsibility on one of the daughters of the president, FolashadeTinubu-Ojo, as a troops commander. He looks over a very critical constituency in the political demography of both the state and the nation.

Her position as the Iyaloja-General of Lagos, is though a prestigious title which cuts across ethnic barrier, the accompanying responsibility could drown the faint-hearted. But Shade has carried on so well, ensuring the foot soldiers are not only loyal but always battle-ready. She has not kept them by coercion but through leadership that places emphasis on rewards and sanctions. She’s definitely her father’s daughter.

Vice President

Kashim Shettima:

A Worthy Co-Pilot

By constitutional demands and moral expectations, Vice-President KashimShettima, plays a significant role in Tinubu’s administration, particularly in economic matters. He chairs the National Economic Council, which drives deliberations on macro-economic stability and revenue generation to support social interventions.

It is difficult to forget easily how Tinubu fought tooth and nail to ensure Shettima emerges his running mate. The idea of having a Muslim-Muslim ticket was the biggest challenge of the joint ticket at the time. But Tinubu stood his ground, insisting the move was a test of the nation’s fledgling democracy.

From all indications, Shettima has never taken this show of love and preference for him for granted, when there were over a thousand replacement for him. He deployed to work immediately and had since day one been defending the person of the president and the administration.

Tinubu wanted to work with someone he trusted and Shettima had done nothing otherwise. Little wonder Tinubu recently referred to him as a member of his think-tank. It’s a trust based relationship and the influence is evident

Inner Circle

Godswill Akpabio:

Tinubu’s Loyal Anchor in the Senate

Senator GodswillObotAkpabio is a Nigerian lawyer and politician currently serving as the 15th President of the Nigerian Senate, a position he has held since June 13, 2023. Representing the AkwaIbom North-West Senatorial District, Akpabio’s political journey has been marked by significant feats and controversies.

In 2002, he was appointed Commissioner for Petroleum and Natural Resources in AkwaIbom State. He later served in other key ministries. His political ascent culminated in his election as Governor of AkwaIbom State from 2007 to 2015, during which he initiated the “Uncommon Transformation” programme, leading to significant infrastructure developments, including the construction of the GodswillAkpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

After his governorship, Akpabio was elected to the Senate in 2015 and served as Senate Minority Leader. In 2018, he defected from the PDP to the APC, aligning with President MuhammaduBuhari’s administration. He was appointed Minister for Niger Delta Affairs in 2019, a position he held until 2022. Akpabio’s tenure as Senate President has been characterised by efforts to reform legislative processes and promote national development, albeit controversially. His leadership continues to influence Nigeria’s political landscape. Many Nigerians however believe that he should have explored political solutions to resolve his current face-off with the suspended female senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, to avoid the needless controversy the matter has generated.

Wale Edun:

The Financial Advisor

The government of Bola Tinubu literally revolves around the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun. Edun, and the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Yemi Cardoso, have consistently maintained that despite the hardship in the country, the economic reforms of Tinubu’s government were bearing fruit.

Giving credence to this, Moody’s recently upgraded Nigeria’s rating to ‘B3’. The rating, which is an increment of the previous ‘Caa1’, was anchored on perceived improvement in Nigeria’s external and fiscal positions.

Edun, also, recently announced that a forensic audit of the NNPC would begin soon. The minister explained that the recent changes in the NNPC management were part of a broader effort by the federal government to clean up and examine the company closely.

Edun had led a meeting with concessionaires under the Highway Development and Initiative (HDMI) of the federal government to unlock road infrastructure investments estimated at over N1.5 trillion. The meeting was held in the context of the government’s reforms and drive towards expanding private sector investment in Nigeria.

Yemi Cardoso:

The Shrewd Money Man

Prior to the emergence of the Tinubu presidency, the president had already hinted that he would appoint Yemi Cardoso, either as the governor of the apex bank or the Finance Minister.

“We want good roads, they are expensive. We cannot fund it alone. We have to establish long term money for long term projects. We have to look at fiscal policy and separate that from monetary policy. We have to get a headmaster like Cardoso.

“You can’t pass a sheet of paper through him unless you have a budget for it. Then there’s no head. Then we name him headmaster master. The job he did for Lagos State, with Wale Edunand others. I was not alone, I worked with a great team,” Tinubu had said during the 2023 campaign.

Despite criticisms, he emphasised that the bank’s decision to float the Naira was inevitable to “bring the official exchange rate closer to market reality”. He recently noted that the monetary and fiscal wings were steering the economic

Femi Gbajabiamila:

Strategic Gatekeeper

Tinubu’s Chief of Staff and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, is a central figure in the administration’s power structure. A lawyer by training and long-time mentee of Tinubu, Gbajabiamila’s political career has been nurtured by the president from his early days in Lagos politics to national prominence. His deep legislative experience, political loyalty, and elite network make him one of the most influential players in Tinubu’s inner circle.

As Chief of Staff, Gbajabiamila controls access to the president, manages appointments, and coordinates intergovernmental communications. He’s the engine room of the presidency, with visibility into nearly every major policy and political decision. His time as Speaker gave him unparalleled insight into the National Assembly’s workings—knowledge that is now crucial as Tinubu seeks legislative support for his agenda.

Nyesom Wike:

The ‘Transformational’ Landlord

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), NyesomWike, is one of the most powerful ministers in the Tinubu government.

Though a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Wike, in a recent interview said he would lead Tinubu’s re-election campaign in Rivers State. He also told whoever cared to listen that his loyalty in 2027 would lie with Tinubu, not the PDP’s presidential candidate.

Wike, who served as governor of Rivers State until 2023, supported Tinubu, then presidential candidate of the ruling party during the last election. His open backing of the APC candidate, despite being a senior PDP figure, deepened the internal crisis within the opposition party.

The former Governor of Rivers State worked against his party in the 2023 elections after he lost the Presidential ticket to former Vice President AtikuAbubakar. While Wike has remained in the PDP, he also controls the structure of the APC in Rivers State, and in a sense unsettling both parties to the advantage of the president. Asides his humongous power derived from his relationship with the president, he is also a performing minister.

Dele Alake:

Long Time Confidant

The Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake, has been one of Tinubu’s foot soldiers since he served as the governor of Lagos State. While the ministerial list of Tinubu was still being awaited, Nigerians already thought he would be appointed the Minister of Information.

Months after, Alake revealed that he had known he would be appointed as Minister of Solid Minerals. Following his appointment, Alake swung into action, launching a seven-point agenda to reform and reposition the mining sector for international competitiveness and domestic prosperity.

To achieve his goals in the sector, Alake established Mining Marshals to tackle insecurity in the sector. The operatives are drawn from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), specially trained by the military. The marshals are deployed across the 36 states and the FCT.

Alake recently said the administration’s new policy of local value addition and a tightened licensing regime attracted the $800 million investment in processing projects to Nigeria’s solid minerals sector.

Nuhu Ribadu:

Reimaging Security

One of the strongest members of Tinubu’s inner caucus is the National Security Adviser (NSA), NuhuRibadu. If what is being said through the grapevine is anything to go by, he’s one of the few who has the ears of the president.

Some even believe that Ribadu is already positioning himself to take over from the President in 2031. His appointment took many by surprise. Not because he wasn’t capable, but because past presidents had always appointed retired military chiefs to the NSA. Nevertheless, Tinubu decided to break from the pack by appointing Ribadu, a retired police officer as the NSA.

Before the emergence of Tinubu’s administration, Nigeria’s security architecture was grappling with deeply entrenched challenges, particularly in the Northwest and Southeast regions. The situation had deteriorated to alarming levels, with criminal elements and secessionist movements establishing a disturbing level of control in certain areas.

Zacch Adedeji:

The Tax Collector

Dr. ZacchAdedeji, an accountant and public servant, currently serves as the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), a position he has held since September 2023. Prior to this, he was the Special Adviser to the President on Revenue, leveraging his extensive expertise in fiscal policy to drive national economic reforms.

Adedeji’s academic journey reflects his commitment to excellence. He earned a First-Class degree in Management and Accounting from ObafemiAwolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, where he also obtained a Master of Science and a Doctor of Philosophy in Accounting. Furthering his expertise, he completed an Executive Course in Economic Development at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government.

His professional career began at Procter & Gamble, where he held various managerial roles. In 2011, he was appointed Commissioner for Finance in Oyo State, serving until 2015. During his tenure, he implemented significant fiscal reforms, including increasing the state’s minimum wage and introducing a 13th-month salary for civil servants.

Nurudeen Yusuf:

The Steely ADC

Lt. Col. Nurudeen Yusuf is Tinubu’s Aide-de-Camp (ADC), serving as the president’s personal military assistant and protocol overseer. His position is unique—not political, yet central to the daily workings of the presidency. A highly trained officer, Yusuf provides not just security but structure, discipline, and control around Tinubu’s schedule and engagements.

Selected from the elite ranks of the Nigerian Army, Yusuf is responsible for coordinating the president’s movements, security protocol, and military ceremonial duties. His influence may appear symbolic, but his daily proximity to the President puts him in a position of immense trust, power and influence. He ensures that protocol is observed, meetings are discreet, and Tinubu’s personal operations run with military precision.

Beyond formality, the ADC serves as a silent observer of power, understanding not only how Tinubu works but who wields influence. This insight allows him to be a quiet confidant and enforcer of boundaries. His loyalty is to the person of the president—not the political actors—and that neutrality makes him a stabilising figure in a fast-moving political environment.

Damilotun Aderemi:

Voice of New Generation

Prince DamilotunAderemi is one of the rising stars in Tinubu’s circle—a youthful technocrat and policy strategist, whose influence belies his relatively low public profile. He serves as Special Assistant on Strategic Communications and has been instrumental in shaping the tone, narrative, and media strategy of the Tinubu presidency, particularly in the digital sphere.

Aderemi brings a sharp, modern approach to governance communications, with expertise in digital policy, data-driven storytelling, and public perception management. His influence lies in his ability to synthesise complex policies into compelling narratives that resonate with the public and international observers. In an age where perception is power, Aderemi is crucial in safeguarding the Tinubu administration’s image.

Beyond communications, he is also known to play a quiet advisory role in policy design, especially in the tech and youth inclusion spaces. As a bridge between the older political class and the younger demographic, Aderemi is part of Tinubu’s effort to refresh his image and remain relevant across generational lines.

Aderemi represents Tinubu’s trust in a new

Hakeem Muri-Okunola:

The Technocrat Executor

Hakeem Muri-Okunola, the Head of Service of Lagos State and now a top aide in the Presidency, is one of Tinubu’s most trusted technocrats. As a seasoned administrator with a background in law and public service, Muri-Okunola often referred to as HMO, has proven to be an indispensable figure in the management of bureaucracy and government operations.

HMO rose through the ranks under Tinubu’s political watch and became one of the most influential civil servants in Lagos, overseeing personnel and institutional reforms. His appointment to Tinubu’s presidential team signals not just loyalty, but competence. He is viewed as the man Tinubu trusts to execute his vision with efficiency and discretion.

What sets Muri-Okunola apart is his deep understanding of both the political and bureaucratic arms of governance. He operates as a vital node between policy conception and execution, helping to ensure that Tinubu’s directives are implemented without friction.

Adegboyega Fasasi:

Discreet but influential CSO

AdegboyegaFasasi is a senior officer of Nigeria’s Department of State Services (DSS) who is serving as the Chief Security Officer (CSO) to the President. He was appointed to this role in May 2023, at the beginning of Tinubu’s administration.

As CSO, Fasasi has been responsible for the president’s personal security and for coordinating security efforts between various national agencies to ensure the safety of the presidency.

Although in October 2024, Fasasi was temporarily withdrawn from his position and reassigned to undertake what was officially described as a professional or strategic training programme, he was later returned to the position.

In all, Fasasi’s relationship with the President is seen as largely characterised by a strong foundation of trust, loyalty, and personal rapport, despite the institutional and political turbulence surrounding his initial removal.

Besides, his return to the role suggests that the president either never lost confidence in Fasasi or came to see his removal as a strategic miscalculation. Reinstating a CSO after a high-profile replacement is rare globally.

Despite being low-profile in the media, Fasasi holds significant informal influence due to his proximity to the president. His return despite opposition from some quarters implies a level of presidential backing that goes beyond protocol.

Key advisers

Christopher Musa:

The Trusted One

A Christian from Southern Kaduna, the choice of Gen. Christopher Musa, as the Chief of Defence Staff, aside from his sterling military exploits, was shaped by several other strategic considerations – political, and national unity.

By appointing a Christian from the Middle Belt, Tinubu aimed at balancing the perceptions of inclusion across religious and regional lines, sending a signal of national integration and addressing concerns of marginalisation.

In essence, the decision was seen as a blend of merit, inclusivity, and political signaling, aimed at stabilising both the military structure and the entire national sentiment.

Known for his disciplined, apolitical stance and strong support for constitutional democracy, Musa came highly recommended and has been leading the government’s charge to end insurgency and other high crimes nationwide, coordinating with the president and other security chiefs to address Nigeria’s security challenges.

The 18th Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) is not an accidental pick but a conscious choice that embodies everything that epitomises competence, trust and loyalty.

George Akume:

Coordinating Chief

Senator George Akume is a seasoned politician and public servant, currently serving as the 21st Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), a position he has held since June 7, 2023, following his appointment by Tinubu.

Akume’s political career commenced in 1999 when he was elected Governor of Benue State, serving two terms until 2007. Subsequently, he represented Benue North-West Senatorial District in the National Assembly from 2007 to 2019, during which he held the position of Senate Minority Leader from 2011 to 2015, a development made possible by Tinubu by virtue of their relationship.

In August 2019, he was appointed Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs under President MuhammaduBuhari’s administration. His extensive experience in governance and administration culminated in his current role as SGF, where he plays a pivotal role in coordinating federal government activities and fostering intergovernmental relations. Throughout his career, Akume has received numerous accolades, including the Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) and the Distinguished Alumnus Award from the University of Ibadan Alumni Association.

Olu Verheijen:

Energy Policy Expert

President Bola Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Energy, OluVerheijen, has a role that underscores a strong professional relationship rooted in extensive expertise in the energy sector.

Appointed in June 2023, Verheijen brings nearly two decades of experience spanning oil, gas, power, and renewables across sub-Saharan Africa. Her career includes significant roles at Shell, where she led multi-billion-dollar mergers and acquisitions, and as Managing Director of Latimer Energy, a consultancy specialising in energy investment strategies.

She has also been involved with organisations like the Energy for Growth Hub and the Millennium Challenge Corporation, reflecting her commitment to energy development and policy.

In her capacity as Special Adviser, Verheijen has been instrumental to shaping Nigeria’s energy policies under Tinubu’s administration.

Hadiza Bala Usman:

The Class Prefect

She is the Special Adviser on Policy and Coordination Central Delivery Coordination Unit (CDCU). She’s in charge of monitoring the performance of the appointees of government, especially the ministers in Tinubu’s administration.

In spite of the fact that her former boss and erstwhile governor of Kaduna State, MallamNasir El-Rufai, has jumped ship, the decision of Bala-Usmam to stay in Tinubu’s administration shows she enjoys a good working relationship with the president.

Abdullahi Ganduje:

The Party in His Hand

Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is a politician and academic, who served as the Governor of Kano State from 2015 to 2023. In August 2023, Ganduje was appointed National Chairman of the APC, succeeding AbdullahiAdamu.

Ganduje’s political career began in the 1990s. He served as Deputy Governor of Kano State under Governor RabiuKwankwaso from 1999 to 2003 and again from 2011 to 2015. In 2015, he was elected Governor of Kano State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and was re-elected in 2019.

During his tenure as governor, Ganduje focused on education, healthcare, and infrastructure. He established the MuhammaduBuhari Specialist Hospital and a Cancer Treatment Centre in Kano, enhancing healthcare services in the state. In education, he implemented policies to improve access and quality, including the establishment of three state-owned universities. He has been recognised with several awards, including the National Honours Award of Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR) in 2014. He is very close to the president.

Atiku Bagudu:

Think-tank and Strategist

The Minister of Budget and National Planning, AtikuBagudu, is one of Tinubu’s most trusted allies and a key member of his cabinet. Before his foray into politics, he worked as an economist at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and later moved to CitiBank (formerly Nigeria International Bank) and FSB International Bank Limited. His last banking experience was with the World Bank/IF.

Considering his experience in the price sector, it is safe to say that his new role was merited. While appraising two years of Tinubu’s presidency, Bagudu believed that Nigeria’s economy is undergoing a turnaround, driven by bold reforms, improved coordination, and a renewed focus on national priorities.

He said foreign and domestic investors have responded positively to the government’s economic agenda, particularly in sectors like agriculture, energy, and infrastructure.

He attributed this renewed interest to the administration’s focus on credibility, transparency, and structural change, stressing that investors are keen on policies that ensure good returns. The minister described the removal of fuel subsidies and the unification of the foreign exchange market as transformative decisions that have restored fiscal sanity.

Bagudu highlighted that the 2024 and 2025 budgets balance fiscal responsibility and strategic investment in key sectors like health, education, infrastructure, security, and technology.

“The 2024 budget achieved significant deficit reduction, and more importantly, it showed that we are serious and the markets believed us,” he said.

Heineken Lokpobiri:

Tinubu’s Energy Box

Senator Heineken Lokpobiri’s appointed as the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), is pivotal in advancing the administration’s energy policies. Essentially, Nigeria relies on crude oil export for over 80 per cent of its foreign exchange earnings.

Lokpobiri is slowly but steadily steering the sector aright, significantly raising crude oil production and overseeing the successful completion of all pending divestment deals, which looked almost impossible under his predecessor.

Several times, Lokpobiri has publicly commended Tinubu’s leadership style, describing it as a guiding light for the nation’s development. This acknowledgment reflects a positive working rapport.

Bayo Ojulari:

Hired on Trust & Competence

BayoOjulari, an experienced petroleum engineer and former Shell executive, was appointed by Tinubu as the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) on April 2, 2025.

His choice did not come easy as it generated heated ethnic debate. Although a Yoruba by name, Ojulari has said time and time again that he is a northerner, from Kwara State. But the opposition against him didn’t stifle the president, who insisted on his choice.

With his appointment, Ojulari brings with him over three decades of experience in the oil and gas industry. And immediately on assuming office, he had hinted at the many reforms he is bringing to the sector, and this has begun already.

Ojulari’s appointment aligned with Tinubu’s strategy to infuse the NNPC with experienced private-sector leadership and revitalise the company, raise crude production, attract investment and improve operational efficiency.

Ojulari earned the president’s trust and loyalty even before he came into the system. This exudes nothing but confidence in his capacity.

Adams Oshiomhole:

The Comrade Ally

Beyond being political associates, the duo of President Tinubu and Senator Adams Oshiomhole share a rare bond. The love. They exhibit is enough to stoke envy in the political circle. Oshiomhole showed this when he was elected the national chairman of the APC. He sometime did Tinubu’s bidding without recourse to what then president, Buhari thought or would do.

The interesting thing about the Tinubu/Oshiomhole affair is that while Oshiomhole would go to any length to defend Tinubu, he is also not afraid to tell him the truth privately, and reprimand the government publicly. Oshiomhole wields huge influence and sits on the from row of the president’s associates.

Dave Umahi:

Bridge across the Niger

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, is perceived as one of the few ministers in Tinubu’s cabinet that can be easily singled out as performing. This role continues to keep him at the forefront of national infrastructure development.

His performance in delivering notable projects is pivotal to the realisation of Tinubu’s second term agenda. If anyone qualifies to be part of Tinubu’s key ministers, it’s him.

Tinubu, last week, publicly expressed strong support for Umahi, particularly regarding the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project. During the commissioning of the Deep Sea Port Access Road in Lagos on June 5, 2025, Tinubu urged Umahi to disregard critics of the highway project, stating: “I appeal to you, David, don’t listen to those critics. They don’t know what they are talking about” .

In response to the support, Umahi assured the president of his dedication to delivering the projects, highlighting that international financiers have endorsed the highway project, even describing it as undervalued.

The exchange, in some way, underscores the relationship between the President and the minister.

Ali Pate:

New Face of the Health Sector

The Minister of Health, Ali Pate, is attempting to transform the health sector, with a focus on improved governance, better health outcomes, unlocking healthcare value chains, and bolstering health security.

A cornerstone of this reform is the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative, anchored by a Sector-Wide Approach (SWAp) that promotes strategic coordination among government institutions, development partners, and private sector stakeholders to ensure impactful and accountable investments.

Under Pate’s leadership, strategic priorities include revitalising primary healthcare by strengthening frontline health facilities and expanding the community health workforce, Scaling up maternal, newborn, and child health services to reduce preventable mortality, accelerating malaria elimination efforts, including the introduction of the malaria vaccine Promoting local production of health commodities and strengthening the health workforce for national resilience.

The TIME100 Health list honours leaders, innovators, advocates, and change-makers whose work is transforming health systems, advancing medical science, and improving lives worldwide. The recognition of two Nigerians from the same institution underscores Nigeria’s rising influence in global health leadership.

Pate’s selection acknowledges his decades-long commitment to health equity, system reform, and primary healthcare advancement.

Lateef Fagbemi:

Guardian of the Law

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), LateefFagbemi, a prince from Kwara State, is the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice. Fagbemi’s association with the president is rooted in a longstanding professional relationship.

Over the past two decades, Fagbemi has represented Tinubu in various legal matters, establishing himself as a trusted legal adviser to the president. He, upon his appointment, emphasised that he did not lobby for the ministerial position, but that Tinubu personally selected him, expressing a desire for him to contribute to national development through his expertise in the justice sector.

As Attorney General, Fagbemi has been a major factor in supporting and defending Tinubu’s policies, like the recent declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, citing security concerns and aligning with a Supreme Court ruling that criticised the state governor’s actions. You can’t be the nation’s AGF and not have a personal relationship with your principal. Fagbemi’s case is settled.

Olasupo Olusi:

A Face of the Future

The appointment of OlasupoOlusi as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank of Industry (BOI) is tied to a future not yet seen. Olusi is a seasoned economist and development finance expert with over two decades of experience.

For those who know the president very well, Olusi’s immediate appointment is nothing as much as the probability that the president has marked him as one of the faces being saved for the future.

He served as a World Bank economist and, between 2011 and 2015, was the economic adviser to the Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Minister of Finance. His academic credentials include a Master’s degree in International Money, Finance, and Investment, and a Doctorate in Finance and Economics from Durham University in the United Kingdom.

His appointment aligned with the president’s strategy of bringing experienced professionals into key positions to drive economic development and industrial growth.

Mohammed Idris:

Uncommon Mouthpiece

The extensive background of the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, in media and communications, is irresistible, not just for the president but anyone who appreciates hard work and sound mind.

Aside from founding the Blueprint newspaper and WE FM radio station, his role as Director of Strategic Communications for the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, underscored his close professional relations with the president.

As the government’s chief spokesperson, Idris has been pivotal to articulating and promoting the administration’s policies. He has tirelessly sold the current administration’s policies, highlighting reforms such as the removal of fuel subsidies, the introduction of a student loan programme, and the establishment of CreditCorp as evidence of the administration’s commitment to national development.

His role in the presidential campaign and subsequent appointment as Minister of Information reflects a mutual trust and alignment with the president’s vision for the country.

Tunji Alausa:

Leveraging Trust & Loyalty

One of the trust hands in the administration is medical doctor, specialising in nephrology. His name is TunjiAlausa. He is the current Minister of Education. He was first the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, serving in both office under the same administration at the initial stage.

A resident in Internal Medicine at Cook County Hospital, where he held the position of Chief Medical Resident from 1997 to 2001, he later became an assistant professor at Rush University Medical School before specialising in Nephrology and Hypertension at the Medical College of Wisconsin from July 2002 to June 2004.

Alausa also had a residency in Internal Medicine at both the Royal Bolton Hospital and the University of Newcastle from 1995 to 1997. On 16 August 2023, Tinubu appointed him minister of State for Health and Social Welfare and was sworn in on 21 August 2023.

Musa Kida:

Not Kidding on the Job

Musa Kida is a seasoned engineer, was appointed Chairman of the NNPC on April 2, 2025, as part of the restructuring of the national oil company aimed at enhancing efficiency and attracting investment in Nigeria’s oil sector.

Kida boasts over 32 years of experience in the oil and gas industry. He began his career at Elf Petroleum Nigeria (now TotalEnergies) in 1985 and rose to become the Deputy Managing Director of Total E&P Nigeria’s Deepwater District.

He has also served as an Independent Non-executive Director at Pan Ocean-Newcross Group. In addition to his engineering career, Kida has been the President of the Nigerian Basketball Federation (NBBF) since 2017.

Bunmi Tunji-Ojo:

Changing the Narrative

Another young cabinet member, OlubunmiTunji-Ojo, and minister of interior, is one of the few changing the narrative of the Tinubu administration through evident performance.

An engineer, entrepreneur, philanthropist and politician, a former member of the House of Representatives for Akoko North East/Akoko North West Federal Constituency of Ondo State from 2019 to 2023, has altered the story. Of the nation’s internal affairs in a way that foreigners have attested to his efforts.

During his first term in the House, he was the chairman of the House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission. On 26 February 2023, he was re-elected as the federal lawmaker representing Akoko North East and North West Federal Constituency.

However, he resigned his membership of the lower chamber of the National Assembly after being appointed by Tinubu as minister

Yusuf Tuggar:

Global Salesman

A diplomat and politician, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, has a background in both legislative and diplomatic works, including serving as a member of the House of Representatives and later, the Nigerian Ambassador to Germany.

After graduating, Tuggar spent several years in the private sector. He was the Chief Executive of Nordic Oil and Gas Services, an energy consulting firm.

He represented Gamawa from Bauchi State in the House of Representatives from 2007 to 2011, and served as the Chairman of the House Committee on Public Procurement, regulating government spending in the oil and gas industry, education, health and water resources. The committee worked on separating the president’s cabinet from affairs of awarding contracts. He also oversaw the creation of the National Council on Public Procurement, and was the member of the House committee that worked on Local content bill with a focus in oil and gas. He was also as a member of the House committee on foreign affairs and deputy chairman of the House on Public Petitions. He sponsored a bill on inhumane transport of livestock on the floor of the house.

Bosun Tijani:

Man with Elephantine Reputation

A Nigerian-British entrepreneur and current Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, OlatunbosunTijani, is one of the youngest in the Tinubu administration. In 2019, under his leadership, CcHUB acquired Kenya’s iHub and launched the CcHUB Design Lab in Kigali, Rwanda in the same year.

Before CcHUB, Tijani worked with the International Trade Centre, Geneva, Switzerland as a Fellow, researching on trade development with particular emphasis on enterprise management development.

During this period, he successfully led the development and deployment of a web-marketing and information services programme in Ghana between March and September 2006 and subsequently in Uganda and Kenya, which recorded positive outputs. The programme was deployed in Ethiopia and later extended to South Africa and Tanzania.

At Hewlett Packard (HP), he successfully managed the deployment of the ODel learning centre at the Africa Virtual University in Kenya and completed the deployment of the HP, IEEE and University of Ibadan telecentre in Nigeria.

Toyin Subair:

Gatekeeper to the President’s Residence

ToyinSubair, Special Adviser on Domestic Affairs to President Bola Tinubu, plays a critical but low profile role at the heart of the Presidency. As the gatekeeper to the President’s personal and residential environment, he manages internal logistics, access, and sensitive engagements that rarely make the headlines. Trusted by Tinubu for his discretion and loyalty, Subair ensures seamless coordination within the inner sanctum of Aso Rock. His role demands a rare blend of tact, firmness, and trustworthiness, making him one of the unseen hands quietly shaping the tone and tempo of life around the Nigerian President.

THE POLITICAL LEADERS

Tajudeen Abbas:

Putting the House in Check

The current Speaker of House of Representatives, Dr. Tajudeen Abbas, assumed office on June 13, 2023. Representing Zaria Federal Constituency in Kaduna State, he secured the position with a commanding 353 votes out of 359, defeating his opponents by a significant margin.

Abbas’s professional background spans teaching, academia, and the private sector. He began as a primary school teacher, later becoming a lecturer at Kaduna State Polytechnic and Kaduna State University. He also held managerial positions in the Nigerian Tobacco Distribution Company (now British American Tobacco).

In his legislative career, Abbas has been a prolific lawmaker, sponsoring a record 74 bills in the 9th Assembly, with 21 signed into law.

Ibrahim Masari:

Always at His Service

Alhaji Ibrahim KabirMasari is a prominent politician and public servant from Katsina State, known for his role in the APC.

In the lead-up to Nigeria’s 2023 presidential election, Masari was appointed as a placeholder vice presidential candidate for Tinubu, the APC presidential nominee. This strategic move allowed the APC to meet the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) submission deadline and afforded Tinubu additional time to finalise his choice for a substantive running mate.

Masari, a politician from Katsina State and former National Welfare Secretary of the APC, officially withdrew his candidacy on July 10, 2022. In his resignation letter, he stated that stepping down would provide Tinubu with greater flexibility to select a running mate, who could enhance the party’s inclusivity and electoral prospects.

He emphasised his continued support for Tinubu and the APC, expressing willingness to serve the party in other capacities.

Benjamin Kalu:

Another Leg in Southeast

Benjamin OkezieKalu, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, represents the Bende Federal Constituency in Abia State. Kalu is a member of the APC and has been recognised for his legislative acumen and commitment to national development.

His contributions are quite notable. He has sponsored and supported numerous bills, including the Acts Authentication Act and the Nigerian Communications Act. As Chairman of the House Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, he has played a pivotal role in constitutional reforms. His efforts have earned him several accolades, such as the Most Valuable Parliamentarian Award by OrderPaper in 2023 and the Outstanding Representative Member of the Year by the Democracy Heroes Award Africa in 2022.

Beyond his legislative duties, Kalu is a humanitarian. He founded the Benjamin Kalu Foundation, which focuses on youth, women, and people with disabilities. The foundation has initiated programs like the End Blindness Project, providing eye care services to thousands in his constituency.

A strong supporter of the President, he was conferred with the Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2024, in recognition of his contributions.

Barau Jibrin:

A Collaborative Senator

Senator BarauJibrin is the current Deputy President of the Senate, representing Kano North Senatorial District. He was first elected to the Senate in 2015 and has since been re-elected in 2019 and 2023. His unopposed election as Deputy Senate President on June 13, 2023, underscores his widespread respect and influence within the National Assembly.

Educationally, Senator Jibrin holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting, multiple master’s degrees, including in financial management, pricing, and management, and an MBA. He furthered his expertise with a certificate in Financial Management for Business Decisions from Cornell University in the United States. Before entering politics, he held significant roles in Kano State.

The enforcers

Oluwatosin Ajayi:

The President’s Invisible Enforcer

The Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), AdeolaOluwatosinAjayi, is one of the most powerful security figures in Nigeria today. His role as intelligence chief places him at the epicentre of national security, surveillance, and political risk management. Ajayi works behind the scene to monitor threats, protect the presidency, and neutralisedestabilising actors.

His appointment signalled a call to professionalism of the Service which unfortunately had been politicised and plagued by incompetence. Ajayi not only secures the regime but shapes its strategic calculations by supplying critical intelligence. Ultimately, he protects democracy. His influence is immense while quietly steering decisions that affect power, policy, and political survival of the country.

His influence on the president is enormous. For the first time, he recommended the appointment of a Deputy Director-General for the Service — and the President aceded.

It marks the first time in the service’s history that such a position was created.

He does not believe in arbitrary arrests; instead, he prefers to arraign in court. Gradually, he is returning the service to its core mandate of remaining unseen.

Ola Olukoyede:

The Anti-graft Czar

OlanipekunOlukoyede, Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), is central to Tinubu’s image of reform and accountability. As the first lawyer to head the commission, Olukoyede brings to the table, both legal expertise and insider knowledge of the system.

His appointment reflects Tinubu’s trust in his discretion and strategic instincts. With the EFCC under his leadership, Tinubu can pursue targeted anti-corruption efforts while controlling the political fallout.

Olukoyede’s ability to balance enforcement with political calculation makes him one of the most powerful regulatory figures under this administration, instrumental in managing perception, discipline, and power consolidation.

Confidants

Dipo Eludoyin:

The All-time Backup

The reserved and enigmatic businessman behind the Paragon Group, Prince DipoEludoyin, has long been a key figure in Tinubu’s financial and political architecture. As a close personal friend and confidant of the President, Eludoyin’s influence rests not on political office or public visibility, but on his role as a trusted adviser, business strategist, and silent financier.

Eludoyin made his fortune in real estate and investments, building a reputation as a deal-maker who prefers to operate away from the limelight. He is widely credited with helping to structure discreet business interests for Tinubu and other allies, creating the financial base that supported Tinubu’s rise from Lagos Governor to President. This makes Eludoyin indispensable not only for his wealth, but also for his strategic acumen and loyalty.

His influence is institutional and enduring. He is a fixer, who understands the intersection of business and politics and has consistently acted as a conduit for channeling private-sector interests into the political system.

As Tinubu consolidates national power, Eludoyin remains critical to long-term economic planning and political funding—a role that often makes him a go-to figure for stakeholders hoping to navigate the Tinubu era.

Eludoyin’s unique value lies in his discretion, stability, and reliability. In a political ecosystem filled with opportunists, Eludoyin stands out as a constant, quiet but firm hand in Tinubu’s inner sanctum, providing both economic insight and unwavering loyalty.

Gilbert Chagoury:

Global Operator with Nigerian Root

Gilbert Chagoury, the reclusive billionaire of Lebanese-Nigerian descent, is one of the most influential and discreet players in Nigeria’s political economy. As founder of the Chagoury Group—an empire spanning construction, real estate, hospitality, and telecommunications—Chagoury has long held sway with successive governments through strategic investments and long-term partnerships.

His relationship with Tinubu has grown increasingly strategic, especially as Tinubu seeks to project economic strength and global credibility.

Chagoury’s business interests align with Tinubu’s goals for infrastructure development and private-sector-driven growth. His pivotal role in the Eko Atlantic City project—an ambitious real estate and environmental initiative in Lagos—has positioned him as a critical player in shaping the future of Nigeria’s financial hub.

Chagoury is not merely a financier; he is a global operator with networks across Europe, the Middle East, and the Vatican, making him invaluable to any administration seeking foreign capital and international legitimacy. He is also said to be involved in the construction of the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway through his company, Hitech.

Chagoury’s strength lies in his ability to remain out of the public eye while exerting tremendous behind-the-scenes influence. He offers Tinubu a combination of financial clout, international access, and policy insight, particularly in areas requiring delicate diplomacy.

His loyalty and long-term vision have earned him a place in the innermost circle of trust—a rare feat for someone, who holds no formal political office but remains a central figure in shaping Nigeria’s economic trajectory, including the era of military rule.

Olusegun Osoba:

The Bridge Between Eras

A veteran journalist and politician, who learnt directly under the tutelage of the late sage, Chief ObafemiAwolowo, AremoOlusegunOsoba,was a two-time Governor of Ogun State. He is a highly influential political figure whose relationship with Tinubu is based on mutual respect, shared progressive ideals, and decades of strategic collaboration. A stalwart of southwest politics and one of the founding fathers of the APC, Osoba has served as a key elder in Tinubu’s political journey.

Osoba’s power comes not just from his political pedigree, but also from his mastery of public communication and his ability to navigate political terrains with diplomacy and tact. He has served as a bridge between older political elites and the younger generation of power players, maintaining relevance by staying engaged, articulate, and deeply respected across party lines.

Within Tinubu’s circle, Osoba provides not only political counsel but also public relations guidance. His deep experience in media helps shape the administration’s communication strategies and narrative control. In addition, Osoba’s strong grassroots connections, especially in Ogun, continue to be a valuable asset for political mobilisation and policy support.

Osoba’s influence is anchored in his role as a statesman, who offers balance, perspective, and historical clarity. His ongoing presence in Tinubu’s inner sanctum underscores the importance the president places on wisdom, legacy, and continuity.

James Ibori:

The Resilient Power Broker

Former Governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori, remains one of the most politically significant figures in the Niger Delta and a power broker in Nigeria’s national politics. Despite a controversial past, Ibori’s enduring influence stems from his political machinery, regional dominance, and strategic alliances—especially with Tinubu.

Ibori’s strength lies in his ability to deliver political support in the South-South, particularly Delta and adjoining states. As Tinubu works to broaden his national coalition, Ibori plays the role of bridge-builder—especially among former PDP heavyweights, ex-governors, and oil-region leaders, who still hold sway over key constituencies.

Despite his past legal troubles, Ibori’s political capital remains intact due to his loyalty network, control over grassroots structures, and reputation as a pragmatic negotiator. Tinubu sees in Ibori a man who understands realpolitik and can help navigate the complex politics of oil-producing states.

Ibori is not officially a part of the government, but his reach is felt in appointments, oil sector negotiations, and behind-the-scenes alliance-building. He brings strategic value in regions where Tinubu’s direct influence is weak. In the chessboard of national politics, Ibori is a key regional kingmaker and a resilient survivor.

Oba Rilwan Akiolu:

Reservoir of Wisdom

The Oba of Lagos, Oba RilwanAkiolu, has been one of the long-standing friends and staunch supporters of Tinubu. Oba Akiolu wields a strong influence over the politics as well as the socio-economy of Lagos State.

He assumed the throne as the 21st Oba of Lagos in 2003, after the demise of Oba AdeyinkaOyekan. Trained as a lawyer, Oba Akiolu later joined the Nigerian Police Force in 1970 where he served in various capacities until his retirement in 2002 as an Assistant Inspector-General of Police.

Listed among the richest traditional rulers, he is known for his generosity and philanthropic works even beyond Lagos State and the entire Yoruba land. Besides helping thousands of youths to gain employment, the traditional ruler is said to have partnered businesses and individuals to build a health centre on Lagos Island for the benefit of his people.

While to many, Oba Akiolu also known as the Eleko of Eko, is a visionary and vibrant monarch, who is always at the forefront of the fight for justice, equity and fairness for the people of Lagos, the Yorubaland and Nigeria as a whole, for Tinubu, the first class King remains his confidant and dear friend. Since Tinubu’s ascension to the presidency, the Eleko of Eko, is one of the traditional voices always calling on Nigerians to be patient and bear with the president, assuring the people that the nation would soon reap the promises of the Renewed Hope.

Bisi Akande:

Ideological Comrade

Chief BisiAkande, the former Protem National Chairman of the APC, is not just an elder statesman; he is a political godfather whose ideological and personal bond with Tinubu goes back many decades. A former Osun State governor and a respected progressive voice in Nigerian politics, Akande played a foundational role in building the APC coalition that ultimately brought Tinubu to power.

His influence stems from his deep roots in the Yoruba political movement and his reputation for integrity and strategic thinking. Akande is widely seen as Tinubu’s moral compass and institutional memory—a man who helped shape the political philosophy of many of today’s leading politicians. He was instrumental in mentoring Tinubu and facilitating his alliances across the southwest and northern Nigeria, especially during the formative years of the APC.

Akande’s presence in Tinubu’s inner circle is symbolic and strategic. He embodies the old guard of progressive politics, and his continued relevance offers legitimacy to Tinubu’s leadership among elder statesmen and regional power brokers. Though he no longer holds office, Akande’s counsel is regularly sought in key policy and political decisions.

At a time where loyalty is rare, Akande has proven to be both a mentor and a trusted adviser. His calm, cerebral influence helps balance the more aggressive political actors in Tinubu’s circle, making him a crucial part of the president’s stabilising core.

Fola Adeola:

The Untired Ideologue

AfolabiAdeola, a business owner, accountant and politician, founded Guarantee Trust Bank (GTB) with his friend, TayoAderinokun. He was the bank’s MD/Chief Executive Managing Director and Chief Executive from 1990 to 2002. The bank has since expanded beyond Nigeria to other neighbouring African countries, including The Gambia, Sierra Leone, Ghana and Liberia and in United Kingdom. It was listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange in 1996.

In 2002, Adeola voluntarily retired from Guaranty Trust Bank, after 12 years, handing over to his deputy, TayoAderinokun. Since then he has served as the chairman UTC, ARM, Lotus Capital, Eterna Oil, CardinalStone Partners Limited, Tafsan Breweries (board member), and Credit Registry Services.

He is also the founder of FATE foundation, an NGO that caters to budding entrepreneurs and chairman of Main One Cable Company Limited, which completed the construction of an open access submarine cable system that spanned 14,000 kilometres and provides international and internet connectivity to countries on the Atlantic Coast from Portugal to Lagos in 2010.

Oba Sikiru Adetona:

The Advisor in Crisis

Oba SikiruKayodeAdetona is the current Awujale of Ijebu Kingdom, a prominent first class Oba, who has been on the throne since 1960. This makes him not only one of the longest reigning monarchs in the country, but also one of the highly respected traditional rulers.

Oba Adetona ascended the throne of his ancestors, on April 2, 1960, at the young age of 26. He is well read and a promoter of education, culture, development and Nigeria’s unity. No wonder President Tinubu conferred on him the second highest national title of Grand Commander of the Niger (GCON) during Oba Adetona’s 90th birthday and 64th anniversary on the throne, last year.

Oba Adetona, the Ogbagball, is not only bold and fearless, but has been described as one who defied time, politics, and even the evolving notion of traditional rulership. According to one writer, Oba Adetona did not simply inherit the throne; he embodied it, redefined it, and molded it into a symbol of cultural defiance.

To Tinubu, the Ogbagball is not just another traditional ruler in Yorubaland and Nigeria, but a preeminent royal father, who has brought honour, integrity, dignity, courage, and impeccable strength of character to the throne over the last 60 years.

He is one of the few traditional rulers who commands respect with the president also has his ears. Hardly had the president said no to Awujale on any matter. They are very close and mutually respect each other.

TINUBU’S POLITICAL MENTEES

Babajide Sanwo-Olu:

The Devoted Steward

Governor BabajideSanwo-Olu remains one of Tinubu’s most dependable protégés. As governor of Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital and Tinubu’s political birthplace, Sanwo-Olu manages the engine room of Tinubu’s national influence.

His loyalty, policy continuity, and ability to manage Lagos’s complex governance challenges, have kept the state firmly within Tinubu’s control. From infrastructure expansion to security coordination, Sanwo-Olu aligns closely with the presidency’s priorities.

His role extends beyond governance into political coordination across the Southwest. He is both a loyal executor and a strategic buffer, ensuring Lagos continues to project Tinubu’s political and economic dominance on a national scale.

Solomon Adeola:

The Handy Man

Senator Solomon OlamilekanAdeola, popularly known as Yayi, is a politician and chartered accountant. He currently represents Ogun West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, having assumed office on June 13, 2023. Prior to this, he served as the Senator for Lagos West from 2015 to 2023. He had also been a member of the House of Representatives from 2011 to 2015.

Adeola is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Accounting from the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo. Before his political career, he worked at The Guardian Newspapers Limited and later founded Sootem Nigeria Limited.

As Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Adeola plays a pivotal role in Nigeria’s budgetary processes. His legislative initiatives have focused on education, infrastructure, and economic development. Notably, his scholarship programme has supported over 6,000 students from Ogun West. Recognised for his contributions, Adeola was conferred with the national honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) in 2022.

Opeyemi Bamidele:

Running Progressive Errands

Senator Michael OpeyemiBamidele is a politician, lawyer, and public servant, currently serving as the Majority Leader of the 10th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Bamidele has held significant positions, including Commissioner for Youth, Sports, and Social Development in Lagos State (2003–2007) and Commissioner for Information and Strategy (2007–2011).

He was elected to the House of Representatives in 2011, representing Ado Ekiti/Irepodun-Ifelodun Federal Constituency, and served as Chairman of the House Committee on Judiciary. In 2019, he was elected Senator for Ekiti Central Senatorial District and re-elected in 2023. His leadership in the Senate has been marked by the passage of 25 bills and the adoption of 115 resolutions within a year.

Bamidele is considered one of President Bola Tinubu’s closest political mentees. Their relationship spans over three decades, marked by collaboration and mutual support. In fact, the president once openly said he sent him to school abroad.

Bamidele’s relationship with Tinubu began in the early 1990s when he served as Tinubu’s legislative aide during Tinubu’s tenure as a senator representing Lagos West. His many roles thereafter underscored the trust and confidence Tinubu placed in Bamidele’s capabilities.

Tinubu has publicly acknowledged Bamidele as a “trusted protégé,” highlighting his loyalty and dedication to progressive politics. Bamidele, in turn, has consistently supported Tinubu’s political endeavours, including his presidential campaign.

Saheed Elegushi:

Community Caretaker

Oba AlayeluwaSaheedAdemolaElegushi, the Elegushi of Ikate-Elegushi, Kusenla III, is another traditional ruler with links to President Tinubu. Oba Elegushi was handed the staff of office on April 27, 2010, after holding several public offices.

Before his appointment as a traditional ruler, Elegushi served as Personal Assistant and Senior Special Assistant to two former governors Bola Tinubu and Fashola respectively.

The Economics graduate of Lagos State University, between 2000 and 2002, worked as an Administrator, Business Development and Strategy, Elegushi Property Investment Company. He was later appointed as Special Assistant to Tinubu from 2003 to 2007.

When Fashola succeeded Tinubu as Governor of Lagos, Elegushi was appointed again as Senior Special Assistant (Special Programmes/Duties). He was in that position until 2010 when he became the king of Ikateland. He was 34 years old when he ascended the throne, making him the youngest king in Lagos State at the time.

James Faleke:

The Adopted Political Son

Hon. James AbiodunFaleke, a politician, business consultant, and community leader, is a member of the House of Representatives, representing Ikeja Federal Constituency in Lagos State.

Faleke began his political journey in 2003 as the pioneer Executive Secretary of Ojodu Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in Lagos State. He later served two terms as Chairman of the LCDA from 2004 to 2011 and was Chairman of Conference 57, the association of local government chairmen in Lagos State.

In 2011, he was elected to the House of Representatives, where he was re-elected in 2015, 2019, and 2023, making him the first representative in Ikeja Federal Constituency to serve four terms.

He contested the Kogi State governorship election in 2016 as deputy to the All Progressives Congress candidate, the late AbubakarAudu, who died before the final declaration of the poll.

Tokunbo Abiru:

The Reserve Troop

Senator MukhailAdetokunboAbiru, has represented the Lagos East Senatorial District in the National Assembly since December 2020. Before his legislative career, Abiru served as the Group Managing Director/CEO of Polaris Bank, where he led the successful turnaround of the troubled Skye Bank, a pivotal move in stabilising Nigeria’s financial sector.

He also held the position of Commissioner for Finance in Lagos State from 2011 to 2013, facilitating the issuance of an N80 billion bond that earned the state the EMEA Finance’s Best Local Currency Bond Award for 2012.

In the Senate, Abiru chairs the Committee on Banking, Insurance, and Other Financial Institutions, and was appointed Chairman of the Southern Senators’ Forum in 2024, underscoring his leadership and commitment to national development.

Abiru maintains a close relationship with President Tinubu, rooted in both political alignment and mentorship. He has consistently demonstrated strong support for President Tinubu. He publicly endorsed Tinubu’s presidential candidacy, asserting that only Tinubu had the capacity to confront opposition figures like AtikuAbubakar and secure victory for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general election.

Omogbolahan Lawal:

Tending the Grassroots

Another strong mentee of President Tinubu is Oba AbdulwasiuOmogbolahanLawal, Abisogun II, the 15th Oniru of Iruland, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria. Oba Lawal holds an enviable record of working with all the governors of Lagos State since 1999 till he was handed the staff of office in June 2020, while serving as Commissioner of Agriculture under Governor BabajideSanwo-Olu.

The 55-years-old traditional ruler ventured into the political terrain in 1999 as Aide-de-Camp to the president, when he served as Lagos State Governor. He is a retired Police officer, and beside working with Tinubu, he also served as aide and commissioner to former governors BabatundeFashola and AkinwunmiAmbode and later Sanwo-Olu.

POLITICAL fixer

Abdul’Aziz Yari:

A Fan Without Border

Senator Abdul’azizAbubakarYari is one of the most experienced politician and public servant. He currently represents the Zamfara West Senatorial District in the 10th National Assembly and chairs the Senate Committee on Water Resources.

His political journey includes serving two terms as Governor of Zamfara State from 2011 to 2019, during which he also held the position of Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), playing a pivotal role in advocating state interests at the federal level.

Yari’s educational background encompasses studies at Sokoto Polytechnic and UsmanuDanfodiyo University, where he earned qualifications in Secretarial Studies and Public Administration. His leadership is deeply influenced by his Islamic faith and the teachings of his late father, AlhajiAbubakarYari, which have inspired his commitment to public service .

So far in his career, Senator Yari has been dedicated to community development, focusing on education, healthcare, and infrastructure. He initiated a free eye care programme that treated over 1,000 individuals and launched a scholarship scheme benefiting 1,700 students. His efforts also include distributing essential agricultural inputs and food items to alleviate poverty and hunger in his constituency. He is a very prominent political leader in the APC, whose loyalty to the president is not questionable.

Yari’s blend of grassroots engagement, political experience, and humanitarian initiatives underscores his ongoing influence in Nigerian politics. No significant event passes without Yari spending so much personal resources to congratulate the president on the front pages of major Nigerian newspapers.

THE PRESIDENT’S GOVERNORS

AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq:

The Governors’ Governor

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahmanAbdulRazaq, has some level of influence in the administration of President Tinubu primarily due to his position as the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF).

As Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, AbdulRazaq represents the collective interests of all the 36 state governors, providing a unified voice on national issues and collaborating with the federal government on policy matters.

The President has also acknowledged AbdulRazaq’s contributions, felicitating him on his 64th birthday, which suggests a cordial relationship between the two leaders.

AbdulRazaq has attended significant events with President Tinubu, such as meetings at the State House, Abuja and international trips, demonstrating his involvement in national decision-making processes.

While the extent of his influence might vary depending on specific policy areas, AbdulRazaq’s position and relationship with Tinubu suggest he plays a notable role in shaping state-federal relations and national policy discussions.

Uba Sani:

Securing the Northwest

Governor UbaSani of Kaduna State, was quick to sell to Tinubu early in the life of his administration, to the extent that he is now with the president as against his benefactor and predecessor, Nasir El-Rufai.

Today, he interacts with the federal government on matters affecting the state and Nigeria as a whole, leveraging their relationship.

For instance, they’ve been working together to address security challenges in Kaduna and the broader North-West region. He has also been engaging with federal initiatives aimed at promoting economic growth, such as investments in infrastructure and industry.

There have also been collaboration on programmes related to education, healthcare, and social welfare. As a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sani participates in party fora and discussions that shape the administration’s policies and decisions.

Hope Uzodimma:

Tinubu’s Eastern Voice

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, who doubles as Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, is one of the closest to President Bola Tinubu.

It was no wonder that Tinubu attended his second-term inauguration in January 2024, where he reiterated his commitment to national unity and security. This gesture indicated a level of respect and camaraderie between the two leaders.

Uzodimma, as a show of support, has publicly urged Nigerians to carefully review Tinubu’s tax reform bills, believing they aim to harmonise the tax system, promote prudence, and raise revenue for the government. This also suggests that Uzodinma is aligned with some of Tinubu’s policy initiatives.

As one of the APC governors, Uzodinma and President Tinubu share similar political ideologies, which enhances cooperation and influence within the party. Their relationship and policy alignments further suggest that Uzodimma may have some level of impact or involvement in national decision-making processes.

Dapo Abiodun:

The Bride from Southwest

Governor DapoAbiodun of Ogun State appears to have a funny relationship with the president such that only insiders can tell the extent of their closeness. Yet, there are developments give fillip to their closeness, more so that Tinubu was strategically instrumental to Abiodun’s election.

Nevertheless, President Tinubu has publicly praised Abiodun’s leadership, describing his six-year tenure as a “model of progress” with notable advancements in infrastructure, education, youth empowerment, agriculture, food security, and social development.

Being Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, affordsAbiodun access and enables him to collaborate with Tinubu on national issues and policy decisions affecting the southern region.

Although they hardly make a public show of their relationship, it is such that potentially influence policy decisions and collaborations between the federal government and Ogun State.

BUSINESS LEADERS IN HIS CORNER

Tony Elumelu:

Nigeria’s Business Face on Global Stage

Mr. Tony Elumelu is a prominent African investor, philanthropist, and business leader. He is the founder and Chairman of Heirs Holdings, a family-owned investment company focused on transforming Africa through long-term investments.

Elumelu also chairs United Bank for Africa (UBA) and Transcorp, Nigeria’s largest quoted conglomerate, and is also founder of The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF).

Elumelu, a key advocate of Africapitalism, a philosophy that encourages the private sector to invest in Africa’s development to drive economic growth and social prosperity, has received numerous awards and accolades, including being named on TIME’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Elumelu maintains a collaborative relationship with Tinubu. Elumelu has publicly endorsed Tinubu’s economic reforms, describing them as “bold decisions” that, while challenging in the short term, are aimed at fostering long-term prosperity for Nigeria.

He emphasised that these reforms are focused on benefiting the Nigerian people, especially the youth and women, by creating job opportunities and empowering them. He also urged Nigerians to be patient, noting that meaningful change takes time.

The relationship between Elumelu and President Tinubu has been marked by several high-profile engagements, including private meetings: In August 2023, Elumelu met with President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja to discuss economic policies and the role of the private sector in national development.

Prior to Tinubu’s inauguration, Elumelu hosted him at his Lagos residence, where they discussed strategies to support and empower Nigerian youths.

At the 78th United Nations General Assembly in New York, both Elumelu and President Tinubu participated in the launch of the Tony Elumelu Foundation’s Impact Report, emphasising the importance of investing in African youths for the continent’s socio-economic development.

Abdul Samad Rabiu:

The Spirit of Competition

Abdul SamadRabiu is another Nigerian businessman and philanthropist, and founder/Executive Chairman of BUA Group, a diversified conglomerate operating in food, manufacturing, and infrastructure.

Rabiu has met with the President at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on several occasions to discuss several issues, from cement pricing to government’s infrastructure initiatives.

Certainly! Here’s a prose summary of Abdul SamadRabiu’s business perspective on President Tinubu’s two years in office:

Infact, as Tinubu recently marked his second year in office, Rabiu, offered a thoughtful reflection on the administration’s impact from a business standpoint. Rabiu acknowledged that Tinubu’s difficult reforms were necessary to address long-standing economic imbalances that hindered Nigeria’s growth.

Importantly, Rabiuemphasised the growing collaboration between the government and the private sector, citing the Presidential Economic Coordination Council (PECC) as a promising platform where key business leaders work alongside policymakers to coordinate economic strategies effectively.

Looking ahead, Rabiu remained optimistic about Nigeria’s economic future under Tinubu’s leadership, believing that continued reforms, coupled with strategic investments and strong public-private partnerships, would position the country on a sustainable growth path.

During Rabiu’s 63rd birthday in August 2023, Tinubu lauded his entrepreneurial spirit and contributions to Nigeria’s economy.

“The founder of BUA Group is a significant businessman in Nigeria and Africa who, through his hard work and commitment to the public good, continues to empower millions of Nigerians through the creation of employment opportunities and extensive philanthropic activities,” he said.

Tunji Olowolafe:

The Invincible Reformer

Dr. TunjiOlowolafe, a medical doctor-turned industrialist, is one of Tinubu’s most trusted business and policy allies. Known for his vast business interests and intellectual influence, Olowolafe is a behind-the-scenes strategist who has helped shape key economic policies and private-sector alignments, especially in Lagos during Tinubu’s governorship.

He was central to several public-private partnerships that transformed Lagos’ infrastructure under Tinubu and subsequent administrations. His ability to conceptualise, fund, and manage large-scale projects—especially in health, infrastructure, and power—has made him indispensable in Tinubu’s economic playbook.

Lafe, as he is called, is also seen as an informal policy whisperer, providing high-level input on development, investment strategy, and governance reform. His credibility in the business community gives Tinubu access to elite financial networks, especially in Europe and Asia.

Though he holds no official government role, his ideas shape policy conversations at the highest levels. He is a trusted member of Tinubu’s inner circle precisely because of his low profile, sharp intellect, and ability to deliver results quietly and efficiently. His influence is felt in policy design, elite negotiations, and the shaping of Nigeria’s post-oil economy.

Aliko Dangote:

Nigeria First

AlhajiAlikoDangote remains a prominent Nigerian businessman, philanthropist, and the founder and Chief Executive of the Dangote Group, a major conglomerate in West Africa.

He is known for his successful ventures in cement production, sugar refining, petroleum refinery and other industries, as well as his extensive philanthropic activities.

Dangote maintains a notably close and collaborative relationship with Tinubu. He has credited Tinubu for encouraging him to embark on the refinery project years ago, highlighting the president’s visionary leadership and prompt attention to details as crucial to overcoming various challenges during the project’s development.

Last week, Dangote expressed gratitude to Tinubu for establishing the Lekki Free Trade Zone during his tenure as Lagos State Governor, which laid the groundwork for the refinery’s location.

Under Tinubu’s administration, several policies have been implemented that directly enhanced Dangote’s business ventures. They include the Naira-for-Crude Swap Deal, a strategic move to stabilise the naira and reduce reliance on foreign currency, which has been lauded by Dangote for its positive impact on the Nigerian economy.

Altogether, Dangote plays a significant role in shaping national economic policies under Tinubu’s leadership. In July 2024, Tinubu appointed Dangote to a high-level economic coordination council aimed at stabilising Nigeria’s economy. The council focuses on key sectors such as agriculture, health, and energy, with a substantial investment plan to stimulate growth.

The public exchanges between Dangote and Tinubu on Thursday at the Lekki Deep Sea Port road commissioning went beyond formal protocol, they reflected a longstanding personal and strategic relationship grounded in mutual respect, trust, and a shared vision for national development.

During the commissioning, Dangote did not merely acknowledge Tinubu’s past role as Lagos State Governor; he emotionally credited Tinubu with the foundational idea that enabled the port and the surrounding infrastructure, including the Dangote Refinery.

Jim Ovia:

The Godfather of Banking

Prominent businessman, philanthropist, and author, JimOvia, is the founder of Zenith Bank Plc, Nigeria’s tier-1 bank and one of the most profitable financial institutions in the country. He the assumed chairmanship of the bank in 2010.Ovia is the founder of Visafone Communications Limited and the chairman of both the Nigerian Software Development Initiative (NSDI) and the National Information Technology Advisory Council (NITAC).

He is also the founder and chancellor of James Hope University in Lagos. He is a member of the Honorary International Investor Council as well as the Digital Bridge Institute (DBI) and Chairman of Cyberspace Network Limited.

In September 2018, Ovia announced the publication of his book: Africa, Rise and Shine, published with ForbesBooks.

In October 2022, Ovia was conferred with the Nigerian national honour of Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR) by President MuhammaduBuhari. In March 2025, he was awarded the Freedom of the City of London for his global financial impact.

Ovia, undoubtedly, is one of the few business people that the president always calls upon whenever he wants to show off Nigeria’s rich human resource.

Arthur Eze:

A Man for All Seasons

Arthur Eze is a billionaire businessman and Chief Executive of Atlas Oranto Petroleum, who is also a philanthropist, politician, and pro-chancellor of Peaceland University in Enugu.

Atlas Oranto Petroleum has grown to become a major player in the Nigerian oil industry. He is known for his philanthropic work, including funding scholarships, building churches, and supporting community development projects across Nigeria.

He is one of the early canvassers for the president and has shied away from publicly endorsing everything that Tinubu does.

Aig Aig-Imoukhuede:

Redefining Banking

An investor, banker, and philanthropist, AigAig-Imoukhuede, is a co-founder of Tengen Family Office and oversees a wide portfolio of investments in various sectors, including banking, finance, insurance, technology, real estate, and energy.

He was the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive of Access Bank Plc from 2002 to 2013, where he led the bank’s transformation into a leading institution. He is also a key figure in the Africa Initiative for Governance and the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, which focuses on leadership development, public sector transformation, and improving healthcare access in Nigeria.

Aig-Imoukhuede oversees a portfolio of investments in diverse sectors, showcasing a diversified approach to wealth management and business growth. He established the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation and its subsidiaries to address issues in governance and healthcare.

He is a recognised leader in both the private and public sectors, holding positions of influence in financial institutions and governance initiatives, and was the president of the Nigerian Stock Exchange Council and a member of Nigeria’s Banker’s Committee.

He has received national and international recognition for his contributions, including the Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) and Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year (West Africa) awards.

He remains a prominent philanthropist, actively involved in initiatives aimed at social impact, particularly in Nigeria, and was instrumental to driving sustainable banking practices and promoting financial market reform. He led the verification of fuel subsidies, which is credited with saving Nigeria billions of dollars.

He was recently named a member of the federal government’s National AI Trust, a body established to accelerate the development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Nigeria. The Trust will consist of 10 AI experts, alongside the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Tijani.

Benedict Oramah:

Nigeria’s Gift to Africa

Prof. Benedict OkeyOramah, who assumed the position of President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the African Export–Import Bank (Afreximbank), on September 21, 2015, has unhindered access to President Tinubu by virtue of his position.

In February 2024, he was invited to an audience at Abuja’s State House with President Tinubu. The meeting was said to have centered on the Bank’s initiatives and financing support to the country.

It also focused on the progress and potential impact on the 500-bed African Medical Centre of Excellence (AMCE) Abuja, as well as its broader implications for healthcare across Africa. Oramah has played a critical role in driving sustainable development across Africa by mobilising critical funding for major oil, gas, and infrastructure projects.

Afreximbank has facilitated the mobilistion of over $70 billion to support Africa’s energy sector, including $5 billion for refineries in Nigeria, Angola and Senegal, under his leadership. This has enhanced Africa’s refined product independence and reduce the continent’s Foreign Exchange drain.

Under his leadership, Afreximbank now acts as Adviser and Settlement Bank for the naira-denominated crude sales to Nigerian refineries.

Among Oramah’s most significant achievements was the historic signing of the Establishment Agreement and the Charter of the Africa Energy Bank (AEB) in Egypt in June 2024, in partnership with the African Petroleum Producers Organization (APPO), to mobilise funding to support investments across Africa’s entire energy system.

Akinwumi Adesina:

The Game Changer

The eighth elected President of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina, is very close to President Tinubu. Their most recent private meeting took place in January 2025 at the two-day energy summit, hosted by the government of Tanzania in collaboration with the AfDB, and the World Bank Group. The summit saw the adoption of the Dar es Salaam Declaration by 12 African countries.

Adesina was first elected to the position on May 28, 2015 by the Bank’s Board of Governors at its Annual Meetings held in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire. He was unanimously re-elected for a second five-year term on August 27, 2020.

Adesina demonstrated that he was a bold reformer, as Minister of Agriculture in Nigeria from 2011 to 2015, and also turned the agriculture sector around within four years.

He ended 40 years of corruption in the fertilizer sector by developing and implementing an innovative electronic wallet system, which directly provides farmers with subsidised farm inputs at scale using their mobile phones.

Under him, AfDB achieved the highest capital increase since its establishment in 1964 on October 31, 2019, when shareholders from 80-member countries raised the general capital from $93 billion to a historic $325 billion.

Kola Adesina:

Epitome of Nigerian Dream

One of the few prominent figures in the Nigerian and African energy landscape, who has unfettered access to President Bola Tinubu is Mr. Kola Adesina. Tinubu had in March 2024 appointed Adesina into the Presidential Economic Coordination Council alongside other private sector business tycoons like Dangote, Elumelu and AbdulsamadRabiu, among others.

Adesina is the Group Managing Director of Sahara Group, a leading international energy and infrastructure conglomerate. He was one of the private investors that acquired the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IEDC), now Ikeja Electric, and the Egbin Power Generating Company, now Egbin Power Plc.

He was the chairman of Egbin Power Plc and currently the board chairman of Ikeja Electric, Nigeria’s largest power distribution company.

Tinubu recently acknowledged Adesina’s contributions to national development in a congratulatory message sent to him when an honorary doctoral degree was bestowed on him by the University of Lagos (UNILAG). His relationship with the president is without questions.

Segun Agbaje:

The Suave Banker

Mr. SegunAgbaje is also one of the few privileged private sector business tycoons, who has a rich access to President Tinubu. In March 2024, Tinubu appointed him into the PECC in a strategic move to bolster the nation’s economic governance frameworks and ensure robust and coordinated economic planning and implementation.

Agbaje is the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO), the Lagos-based financial powerhouse and multinational financial services group. He is also a director of MasterCard Advisory Board for Middle East and Africa.

He has led GTCO to deliver record-breaking financial results, which peaked in 2024 when the bank recorded $661.3 million profit, from the $350.84 million earned in 2023, driven by higher income and cost efficiency.

This development prompted its directors to recommend the highest dividend ever declared by a Nigerian bank—N206.9 billion ($134.4 million). He joined the Guarantee Trust Bank (GTB) as a pioneer staff member in 1991 and has served as the GCEO of GTCO since 2021. He had served as auditor with Ernst & Young LLP from 1988 to 1990 before joining GTBank. He enjoys great recognition by the president, largely from a professional standpoint.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala:

The Unblemished Ambassador

The seventh Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), DrOkonjo-Iweala, has been close to nearly all the presidents since the time of former President OlusegunObasanjo. It is, therefore, not strange that she has access to Tinubu and other world leaders by virtue of her influential position and accomplishments.

Okonjo-Iweala was one of the early visitors to the Aso Villa in Abuja at the early life of Tinubu’s administration, where she discussed with the president ways to create jobs for young people and support women and children, whom she said bore the brunt of the suffering in the country.

The August 2023 meeting at Aso Villa was held two months after both leaders had met in France at the Global Pact Summit in Paris hosted by President Emmanuel Macron. She assumed office on March 1, 2021, becoming the first woman and the first African to serve as Director General.

She is a global finance expert, an economist and international development professional with over 40 years of experience working in Asia, Africa, Europe, Latin America and North America. She had a 25-year career at the World Bank as a development economist, rising to the No. 2 position of Managing Director, Operations.

However, on November 29, 2024, she was reappointed as Director General for a second four-year term. Twice, she served as Nigeria’s Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister for the Economy (2003-2006 and 2011-2015) and briefly acted as Foreign Minister in 2006, the first woman to hold both positions.

She distinguished herself by carrying out major reforms which improved the effectiveness of these two ministries and the functioning of the government machinery.

In her first term, she spearheaded negotiations with the Paris Club of Creditors that led to the wiping out of $30 billion of Nigeria’s debt, including the outright cancellation of $18 billion. She was Chair of the Board of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. She was previously on the Boards of Standard Chartered PLC and Twitter Inc.

A skilled negotiator, who has brokered numerous agreements, she was appointed as African Union (AU) Special Envoy to mobilise international financial support for the fight against COVID-19 and WHO Special Envoy for Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator.

Amina J. Mohammed:

Nigerian Made, Global Brand

A former Minister of Environment, Amina J. Mohammed, is the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations and Chair of the United Nations Sustainable Development Group. These positions are natural access to President Tinubu.

During her two-day official visit to Nigeria in January 2025, she met with Tinubu at the State House in Abuja, where they discussed key issues of regional stability and development.

As Nigeria’s Minister of Environment during former President MuhammaduBuhari’s administration, she steered the country’s efforts on climate action and efforts to protect the natural environment.

She first joined the United Nations in 2012 as Special Adviser to former Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon. She was tasked with the responsibility for post-2015 development planning, a process that resulted in global agreement around the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the creation of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Samaila Zubairu:

The Solution Provider

The President and Chief Executive Officer of Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), Africa’s leading infrastructure solutions provider, SamailaZubairu, has held the position since he assumed office in July 2018. This strategic position gives him access to President Tinubu.

Before he joined the AFC, he was the pioneer Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for Dangote Cement Plc, where he was credited with the launching of Africa’s largest syndicated project finance facility for a local corporation.

Zubairu also managed the watershed unbundling of Dangote Industries Limited to listed subsidiaries on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE). He has mobilised billions of dollars into transformative infrastructure over three decades of leadership.

Under his leadership, AFC has raised investments to about $15 billion, including the biggest renewable energy acquisition on the continent.

AFC also doubled membership to many African nations, winning the accolade of ‘DFI of the Year for Europe and Africa’ at the 2022 IJGlobal Awards. Under his leadership, AFC was also named ‘Local Impact Champion’ at the 2023 Africa CEO Forum Awards in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire. The president has implicit confidence in his capacity.