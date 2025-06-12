Teachers Shortage: Nasarawa SUBEB Redeploys 1,300 Administrative Staff to Classrooms

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Executive Chairman of the Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board (NSUBEB), Dr. Kassim Muhammad Kassim, has directed the immediate redeployment of 1,300 administrative staff out of a total of 3,422 across the 13 local government areas and 18 development areas of the state to classrooms.

Kassim issued the directive yesterday during a meeting with the educational secretaries of local government and development areas in the state.

The NSUBEB chairman had previously gathered data from the various education secretaries on the total number of administrative staff members, including supervisors, which totaled 3,422 in the state.

He emphasized that it is unnecessary for the government to experience a shortage of teachers while administrative departments have an abundance of qualified teachers on staff.

Dr. Kassim stated that the board would not tolerate a situation where there are numerous supervisors in urban areas while rural schools lack teachers, questioning the purpose of supervision in such cases. He directed the education secretary to post the 1,300 redeployed teachers to rural schools.

Regarding recruitment, the chairman explained that he has received approval from the governor to recruit 4,800 qualified teachers for primary schools. He revealed that the recruitment drive is tagged: ‘Recruitment of Teachers in Rural Areas’.

Kassim emphasized that applicants should be prepared to serve in rural areas, adding that no newly recruited teachers will be posted to urban areas.