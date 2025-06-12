Stem-A-School Equips 2,000 Students with Tech Skills

Stem-A-School, an edutech initiative focused on democratising access to science and technology, has concluded a multi-campus STEM tour across five universities in Osun State, reaching over 2,000 students with essential tech skills for today’s digital era.

The Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) conference tour spanned Obafemi Awolowo University, Oduduwa University, Osun State University, Bowen University, and Redeemer’s University. Students engaged with experts in robotics, aerospace, and artificial intelligence, gaining exposure to the tools and trends shaping the 4th Industrial Revolution.

Founder of Stem-A-School, Victoria Oladosu, said: “The goal has always been to expand to more schools, and once we got that opportunity, we took it. Taking STEM to more universities is crucial if we are going to help create more innovators, and so that we won’t be left behind in today’s global AI race. STEM is the difference between where we are and where we want to be.”

The Osun tour featured contributions from policymakers, academics, and industry leaders, including the Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology, Osun State, AyofeOlatunji; Coordinator, Lagos State Science Research and Innovation Council Secretariat, Lateef Alani; Dean of Engineering, Redeemers University, Olanrewaju Adesina; and Computer Engineering lecturer, Redeemers University, Janet Jooda.