Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate has adjourned plenary to join their counterpart in the House of Representativess for a joint sitting expecting President Bola Tinubu, who is billed to arrive by 12 noon.

The Leader of the Senate, Opeyemi Bamidele moved the motion for the senators to move to the Green Chamber for the sitting and it was seconded by the Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro.

Details later…