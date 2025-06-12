Rural Education: NGO Equips Over 200 Educators in Delta with Learning Tools

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





Over 200 teachers, school leaders, and policymakers have been trained and equipped with various learning tools in Delta state, as part of a broader mission to promote sustainable rural development through education, empowerment, and community engagement.

The two-day event which took place in Sapelecame under the ‘Education Without Borders’ initiative, an impactful programme designed to bridge educational gaps in underserved communities in South-south Nigeria.

Now in its third edition out of the five-year programme, it was organised by the Rural Development and Reformation Foundation (RUDERF), founded by AleroOgholi, and was held in partnership with the TY Danjuma Foundation and the Delta State Ministry of Education.

A statement from RUDERF said that the development marked a major milestone in efforts to close the quality gap in rural education, especially in areas where schools operate with little to no access to digital infrastructure or modern teaching tools.

With the theme: “From Access to Impact: Strengthening Public Education Through Digital Equity for Teachers Development and Students Success” the training empowered educators to adopt inclusive, learner-centred approaches particularly Activity-Based Learning (ABL) that are both scalable and suited for low-tech environments.

Through interactive workshops and technical sessions participants explored how to turn everyday materials into powerful teaching tools and how to lead systemic change in their respective schools, the statement added.

“The training featured top-tier facilitators and thought leaders in education who delivered impactful sessions on key areas of teaching and learning. One set of sessions focused on the foundations and design of activity-based learning in low-tech classrooms, guiding teachers to move beyond rote memorisation and embrace interactive, child-led approaches that nurture creativity, critical thinking, and collaboration.

“Another session explored AI, EdTech, and the future of learning, offering practical strategies for educators to integrate technology no matter how minimal into their classrooms. These insights were especially valuable for school leaders aiming to future-proof their teaching methods.

“The final session, titled: ‘Educators as Mentors,’ reminded teachers of their pivotal role not just as instructors, but as life-shaping guides. Participants were encouraged to see themselves as torchbearers for their students’ aspirations, shaping not only academic outcomes but personal growth and lifelong potential,” the release added.

Throughout the event, it said that attendees were given opportunities to collaborate, problem-solve, and network with peers from across the local government, while educators shared their experiences, challenges, and hopes for a better education system underscoring the power of community-driven transformation.

According to feedback collected from participants, many described the programme as “eye-opening,” “practical,” and “deeply relevant,” particularly for the challenges they face in under-resourced classrooms, it added.

The ‘Education Without Borders’ initiative is part of RUDERF’S broader mission to promote sustainable rural development through education, empowerment, and community engagement.

The Foundation aims to expand the training model to other local government areas and deepen its partnerships with educational institutions, development partners, and local government stakeholders.

“We believe every child deserves the opportunity to learn, thrive, and dream, no matter where they live. This is just the beginning,” Ogholi stressed.