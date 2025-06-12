Research: QNET Products Can Cushion Effects of Electromagnetic Emissions on Humans

Emma Okonji

An academic researcher and former Vice Chancellor of Covenant University, Ota, Ogun State, Prof. Abiodun Humphrey Adebayo has highlighted the values of QNET’s Amezcua wellness products, insisting that the products, which include BioDisc 3, BioLight 3, ChiPendant 4, and Amezcua E-GuardX, are capable of energising the human body system and preventing the adverse effect of electromagnetic radiations from mobile devices like mobile phones and routers on humans.

He also said the solutions could cushion the effect of electromagnetic emissions from other devices that radiate emissions from the environment that are harmful to human health.

Adebayo, who is also a member of QNET Scientific Advisory Board, stated this during the Amezcua Science Dialogue, which held at the Covenant University and organised by QNET in collaboration with the university.

In his opening remarks, the Vice Chancellor, Covenant University, Prof. Timothy Anake, said the Amezcua wellness solutions had over the years, demonstrated commitment to solving local challenges.

He described Prof. Adebayo as a beacon, whose research works have made significant impact in humanity.

Head, Compliance at QNET, Theodocia Nana Quartey, in her welcome address, said QNET has been in existence for 27 years, developing products that use science and technology to better the daily lives of people. She commended Prof. Adebayo for his research works on local solutions that address human challenges with scientific proofs.

Speaking on the theme: “Demystifying the Science Around QNET Products,” Adebayo, said research has shown that the science around Amezcua wellness products is about exploring and harnessing natural environments in order to improve on our well-being.

According to him, based on research, the ChiPendant 4, has some frequencies already incorporated in it, that protects humans against the harmful effect of electromagnetic radiations.

“We are all surrounded with electromagnetic radiation from our smartphones, to masks, to the television sets, to tablets, iPads, and all of these things constitute quite a lot of issues for the human health. So, it’s high time we begin to protect ourselves against the effects of electromagnetic radiations. The QNET team has been working on safeguarding and helping to improve the wellness of the people,” Adebayo said.

The BioDisc 3, according to him, also does amazing things,“It restructures liquids and fluids, but does not purify them. Through the restructuring, it breaks down liquid molecules into tiny molecules that can be easily absorbed by the body system, thus boosting the immunity system in humans and keeping humans in a more healthy state.”

“With the BioDisc 3, you have water better absorbed into your system and helps your body function maximally,” Adebayo further said, adding that with scientific studies, it has been proven that by placing the BioDisc 3 in fridges, it can help to preserve vegetables and fruits much longer than expected.

“The BioLight 3 is a wonderful product, and I love it. It works together with the BioDisc and it contains three compartments, with different lights. The BioDiscenhances the impact of the light on any partof the body, to reduce strain and stress in the body system,” Adebayo said.

He also explained that from a research experiment, using the BioDisc 3 in water containing cat fish, it was able to increase the growth of catfish by almost 100 per cent in 50 to 60 days.