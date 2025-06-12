Otu Signs Nine Bills into Law as CRSHA Endorses Him for 2nd Term

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

In a bold legislative stride aimed at repositioning Cross River State for inclusive growth, the state Governor, Bassey Edet Otu, has signed nine bills into law.

At the ceremony where Otu signed the bill, the members of the Cross River State House of Assembly led by their Speaker, Rt. Hon. Elvert Ayambem, endorsed the governor for a second term in office ahead of May 29, 2027, when he would have completed his first term in office.

Ayambem said the state lawmakers unanimously endorsed Otu for second term due to what they described as his sterling performance in his first two years in office, hence members had passed a motion to that effect.

The nine bills signed into law by the governor span critical sectors such as water, health, security, infrastructure, and environmental research, reflecting the administration’s push to modernize state governance and address pressing developmental needs.The new laws promulgated by Otu are: The Cross River State Water Supply and Sanitation Law No. 5, 2025”, which guarantees citizens’ access to basic water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) services. It also sets up a regulatory framework for the sector.

“The Cross River State Fire Fighting and Rescue Service Law No. 4, 2024,” which enhances emergency response operations and contributes to increasing the state’s internally generated revenue.

“The Cross River State Security Trust Fund (Amendment) Law No. 6, 2024,” which empowers the governor to appoint a qualified person as chairman to lead the fund, ensuring better focus on the state security challenges.

“The Cross River State Scraps Regulatory Agency (Amendment) Law No. 9, 2025,” which aims to curb the activities of scavengers and vandals targeting public and private property.

“The Cross River State Rural Access Road Authority Law No. 8, 2025,” which seeks to prevent the neglect of vital rural routes, particularly those linking farming communities.

“The Cross River State Traffic Management and Regulatory Agency (Amendment) Law No. 4, 2024,” which clarifies key functions, and addresses revenue-related overlaps, particularly in motor vehicle licencing.

“The Cross River State Records and Archives Bureau Law No. 7, 2024,” which establishes an agency to manage and archive critical state documents.

“The Cross River State Drugs and Health Commodities Management Agency Law No. 10, 2025,” which strengthens the supply of medical essentials to both public and private healthcare facilities while encouraging public-private partnerships; and the “Cross River State Forestry Research Institute (Establishment) Law No. 6, 2024,” which creates an institution dedicated to forestry and environmental research, supporting both academic development and sustainable resource management.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Otu commended the legislature for its dedication and responsiveness over the past two years.

“We assumed office in a tough economic climate marked by inflation and limited access to funds, yet we’ve managed to stay focused. These laws will directly improve governance and service delivery. We’ve ordered three new fire trucks, unlocked ₦4.5 billion for rural roads, and restructured the security trust fund for better oversight. Each of these laws pushes Cross River State forward,” the governor said.

In his remarks, Ayambem praised the governor’s performance and confirmed the Assembly’s endorsement of his second-term bid.

“Your leadership has been exemplary. In just two years, the 10th Assembly has passed 30 bills and 87 resolutions, with more than half implemented. The 9th Assembly couldn’t match that. We are proud of what we’ve achieved together and fully endorse your re-election,” the speaker said.

The endorsement motion was moved by the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Sylvester Agabi, and supported by the Deputy Leader of the House, Rt. Hon. Davis Ettah.