Onyemelukwe Wins Leadership Award in Sustainability

The Senior Director of Public Affairs, Communications & Sustainability at Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited, NwamakaOnyemelukwe has emerged winner of the Leadership Award in Sustainability at the recently held Industry Awards, organised by The Industry Newspaper Limited, a brand marketing publication in sub-Saharan Africa.

Onyemelukwe was adjudged the winner of the category by the award jury led by Business Editor at TVC News,Mr. TolulopeOgunjobi, after a painstaking debate and analysis among the members.

Others in the category are Funder/CEO of the SERAs Awards, Ken Egbas, Chief Executive Officer of OVL Foundation and Kratos Sustainability Consults Ltd, Omobolanle Victor-Laniyan, and CEO of CSR-in-Action, BekemeMasade-Olowola.

Speaking on the awards, Ogunjobisaid: “We carefully evaluated all nominations based on their contributions to the field in the last one year.Her dedication, expertise, and innovative approach to the sustainability industry in the country have truly made a significant impact, and we are honoured to recognize your achievements.”

Convener of the awards, GoddieOfose, said: “The prestigious award is a testament to her hard work, commitment, and passion for excellence in the sustainability industry, especially her role as senior director in sustainability at The Coca-Cola Company.Your contributions have not only elevated the standards of the industry but have also inspired others to strive for excellence.”