NSF Bronze Medallist, Olatunji, Crashes Out of Prime Atlantic Squash Tourney

Jadesola Olatunji, a bronze medallist at the recently concluded National Sports Festival, has crashed out of the ongoing 4th edition of the Prime Atlantic Squash Tournament in Lagos.

Olatunji suffered a shocking 3-1 defeat at the hands of Taiwo Ebifemi, a silver medallist at the 2012 Sports Festival held in Lagos State.

Olatunji crashed out in the first round of a round of 16 , best of five.

Now in its second day, the tournament features intense competition among senior and Under-19 (U-19) players.

“I’m not happy with how the match went. I’m still trying to wrap my head around it. I believe I’ll come back stronger,” Olatunji said.

Ebifemi, who stepped away from active squash to raise a family, said she felt underestimated due to her long absence from the court.

“As a woman raising a family, it’s not easy returning to competitive squash. Jadesola played well, she’s very energetic, but I was determined,” she said.

“My time away from the sport makes me an underdog for now. I wish her better luck next time,” she added.

Olatunji, who did not register for the U-19 category, has now concluded her campaign at the tournament.

Former national squash champion, Wasiu Sanni, commended Lagos State for providing a platform for young players, particularly in the U-19 category, to showcase their talents.

“This is a very important competition. It continues to play a significant role in developing players, especially the younger ones.

“It’s also a ranking event, providing players with the opportunity to gain international recognition.

“During my time, we had about 17 events like this in a year. The atmosphere was always vibrant, with players eager to prove their worth,” Sanni recalled.

Sanni, who also serves as the tournament coordinator, said the competition level is high, with young players making their mark and challenging senior opponents.

“The senior players are under pressure from the U-19 participants, which makes the tournament exciting and highly competitive.

“We need more of these tournaments if we want to maintain our position among the top three squash-playing nations in Africa,” he said.

No fewer than 63 players are participating in the U-19 category, many of whom will also compete at senior level.

This dual participation is aimed at identifying young, skilful players capable of replacing the ageing generation.

At the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere, Lagos, where Day Two matches took place, Omotayo Opeyemi made light work of Yusuf Babalola, winning 11-3, 11-0, 11-5 (3-0).

Daniel Enaifoghe survived a tough challenge from Timilehin Oladapo in a thrilling five-game encounter, edging it 11-3, 11-4, 3-11, 9-11, 11-9 (3-2).

Destiny Joseph defeated Benjamin Monday in straight games, 11-3, 11-1, 11-6 (3-0), while Usman Baleru cruised past Taofeek Ojoye, 11-9, 11-2, 11-3 (3-0).

Giwa Shuaibu overwhelmed Rindaps Nanome 11-3, 11-9, 11-7 (3-0), while Morinlola Abdumalik had to dig deep to overcome Emmanuel Itabo in a tight five-setter, 11-8, 11-5, 4-11, 2-11, 11-2 (3-2).