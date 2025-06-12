NESG, News Central Unite to Drive Economic Transformation

Omolabake Fasogbon

A partnership between News Central Television and Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) , ahead of Nigerian Economic Summit(NES) is projected to amplify public discourse and unlock opportunities for fiscal gains.

The annual economic summit brings together top-tier leaders from both public and private sectors to deliberate on key economic policies, unlock investment potential, and chart a course for enduring growth.

Chief Executive Officer of NESG,Dr. Tayo Aduloju explained that NESG’s partnership with News Central TV will amplify summit’s impact by increasing public participation and fostering meaningful dialogue on Nigeria’s economic future.

“Evidence-based advocacy and media collaboration are crucial in shaping Nigeria’s economic future. Our partnership with News Central TV will help disseminate vital information to a broad audience and foster stakeholder engagement,” Aduloju remarked.

Commenting on the partnership, Managing Director of News Central TV, Kayode Akintemi said, “This partnership offers a valuable platform to highlight the NESG’s initiatives and actively participate in shaping national conversations on economic transformation.”