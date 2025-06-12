  • Wednesday, 11th June, 2025

NESG, News Central Unite to Drive Economic Transformation

Business | 27 seconds ago

Omolabake Fasogbon

A partnership between News Central Television and Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) , ahead of  Nigerian Economic Summit(NES) is projected  to  amplify public discourse and unlock opportunities for fiscal gains. 

The annual  economic summit brings together top-tier leaders from both public and private sectors to deliberate on key economic policies, unlock investment potential, and chart a course for enduring growth.

Chief Executive  Officer of NESG,Dr. Tayo Aduloju explained that NESG’s partnership with News Central TV will amplify  summit’s impact by increasing public participation and fostering meaningful dialogue on Nigeria’s economic future. 

“Evidence-based advocacy and media collaboration are crucial in shaping Nigeria’s economic future. Our partnership with News Central TV will help disseminate vital information to a broad audience and foster stakeholder engagement,” Aduloju remarked. 

Commenting on the partnership, Managing Director of News Central TV,  Kayode Akintemi said, “This partnership offers a valuable platform to highlight the NESG’s initiatives and actively participate in shaping national conversations on economic transformation.”

