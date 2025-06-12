London-bound Air India Plane Carrying 242 People Crashes

A London-bound Air India Plane Carrying 242 people has crashed shortly after take-off in Ahmedabad, Western India.

Reports said there were 169 Indian nationals on the flight, as well as 53 Britons, one Canadian national and seven Portuguese nationals.

Flight AI171 was travelling from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick before crashing in a residential area near the airport in Ahmedabad.

Police said it crashed on a doctors’ hostel.

Black smoke was seen rising over the crashed scene of the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, as rescue workers battle to put out a fire..

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said his thoughts were with the passengers and families of those on the Air India flight, which was bound for London Gatwick.

He says: “The scenes emerging of a London-bound plane carrying many British nationals crashing in the Indian city of Ahmedabad are devastating.

“I am being kept updated as the situation develops, and my thoughts are with the passengers and their families at this deeply distressing time.”

Details later…