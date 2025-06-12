Lagos LG Poll Preparatory Ground for Tinubu’s Re-election, Sanwo-Olu Declares

•Inaugurates newly completed council secretariat, roads in IbejuLekki, flags off council’s housing scheme

Segun James





Lagos State Governor, Mr. BabajideSanwo-Olu, said the local government elections scheduled for next month would to be a preparatory ground for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election.

Sanwo-Olu called on residents of the state to demonstrate their loyalty to the president and All Progressives Congress (APC) by using the local government elections to show their support for Tinubu.

The local government election in Lagos State is slated for July 12.

Sanwo-Olu made the call at the commissioning of the new Ibeju-Lekki local government secretariat complex, legislative building, and 400 metres paved road, as well as the ground-breaking of the Ibeju-Lekki Housing Scheme.

The event took place on Wednesday at the newly built council secretariat.

Sanwo-Olu stated, “You know that everything we are doing fosters around creation of jobs, and increase in internal revenue of the local government.

“And we believe it will promote orderly rural development, which eventually will preserve the dignity and well-being of the community.”

The governor had Tuesday reaffirmed his support and loyalty to Tinubu following a truce between the two political figures.

Taking to his official handle on X, the governor shared a message of solidarity after accompanying Tinubu as he departed Lagos for Abuja after the Eid-el-Kabir holidays.

Sanwo-Olu stated, “Today, I accompanied His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and saw him off as he departed Lagos following the Sallah break.

“I remain dedicated to supporting his efforts and policies, which aim to bring real and lasting change to the lives of Nigerians.

“I wish him safe travels and success in all his engagements. As always, Lagos stands ready to play its part in building the Nigeria we all hope for.”

Speaking in Yoruba, which was translated to English, on the forthcoming local council poll, Sanwo-Olu stated, “The local government election is coming, it’s just one month away. I want you to use the election to prove your worth so that by 2027, it will be a smooth sail for Mr. President.”

Earlier, the council chairman, Hon AbdullahiOlowa said, “When we assumed office in mid-2021, we inherited the urgent task of building a new and modern council secretariat following the unfortunate tragedy that befell our local government a year earlier in 2020 when Endsars vandals burnt down the existing structures within the secretariat.”

He pointed out that his administration took up the responsibility of restoring the local government’s machinery of governance from the scratch.

“Today, by the grace of God, we have not only rebuilt but have also elevated these structures into modern, world-class facilities,” Olowa said.