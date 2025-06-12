Kogi Reassures Citizens of Adequate Security

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Kogi State Government has reassured its people of its unwavering commitment to combat insecurity, urging the citizens, media stakeholders, and political actors to avoid spreading fear or politicising the state security challenges.

This was contained in a statement made available to the journalists by the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, in Lokoja.

The government said it is quietly but effectively recording progress in its fight against criminal elements, particularly kidnappers, within the state.

“These gains are not coincidental. They are results from well-planned strategies and deep institutional engagements aimed at ensuring the safety and well-being of every Kogite,” the statement said.

While sympathising with families affected by recent attacks, the government stressed that such incidents should not be used to spread misinformation or panic. “Misinformation and alarmist narratives only embolden criminals and demoralise communities. We call on opinion leaders and the media to work with us, not against us,” it stated.

The government also condemned what it described as “the politicisation of insecurity by certain desperate politicians,” warning that such behavior undermines the collective fight against crime.

“Those who brought medicines whose side effects are worse than the ailments should not raise frivolous alarms when the right medicines are administered,” the statement noted.

According to credible intelligence, the rise in security threats in parts of Kogi State is linked to regional shifts, especially as intensified security operations in the North East and North West have forced criminal elements to migrate toward the North Central, including Kogi State.

Despite the challenges, the government emphasised its efforts in deploying advanced security infrastructure, strengthening intelligence gathering, and fostering community engagement. “Our duty is not to spread fear but to inspire hope. And we are not just speaking hope, we are delivering it through action,” it said.

Governor Usman Ododo, the statement added, remains fully committed to prioritising security without politicizing it, adding: “We are taking responsibility, not shifting blame,” as it urged politicians to focus on performance, not panic.

He urged politicians to focus on performance as a tool for reelection rather than raising panic, saying performers do not fear reelection.

The government expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the National Security Adviser, service chiefs, and local security outfits such as the Vigilante Service and hunters group for their unwavering support.

The statement ended with a call for unity: “Let us not propagate propaganda for criminals. Let us work together to defeat fear and inspire hope.”