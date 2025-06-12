  • Thursday, 12th June, 2025

June 12: Youth Groups Threaten Anti-Tinubu Protesters, Plan Solidarity March in Abuja, Lagos, PortHarcourt

Nigeria | 1 minute ago

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

A coalition of youth groups across Nigeria under the umbrella of Green Assembly Initiative has threatened to deal with any group who come out to disrupt its planned solidarity march in Lagos, Abuja and Port-Harcourt today (June 12).

The Chairman of the youths coalition, Duke Alamboye, who addressed journalists in Abuja said no patriotic Nigerian should think of causing mayhem on June 12.

He said, “We, the Green Assembly Initiative and other youth bodies, would like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to Nigerians and the leadership of the present government for sustaining democracy in our country.

“We appreciate the efforts of the President, his cabinet ministers, governors, elites, youths, and women in ensuring the continuity of our democratic system.

“While acknowledging the challenges we face as a nation, we recognize that developed countries have also navigated similar paths before achieving growth and stability.

“As youth leaders, we urge all Nigerians to take a moment to pray for our country, the presidency, and government at all levels. In light of reports suggesting planned protests in Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt.

“we want to categorically state that we are not part of these plans and urge all Nigerian youths to remain peaceful and law-abiding.

“We call on security agencies to be vigilant and apprehend anyone attempting to disrupt peace and stability in our country.

“We will deal decisively with any group of people that try to disrupt our peaceful march on the Democracy Day.

“As we celebrate our Democracy Day tomorrow, June 12, we wish to emphasize the importance of unity and cooperation. We bless Nigeria, thank our leaders, and wish all Nigerians a joyous and peaceful Democracy Day

