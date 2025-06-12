June 12: Tinubu, A Resilient Driver of Nigeria’s Democratic Movement

As Nigeria marks Democracy Day, Sam Onuigbo examines President Bola Tinubu’s political trajectory, from activist to senator, governor, and ultimately president—offering a lens into the nation’s democratic evolution and ongoing challenges

As Nigeria marks another Democracy Day on June 12, it is only fitting to reflect on the men and women whose sacrifices have kept the flame of our republic burning. Among these patriots who are still alive today, one name stands out, President Bola Tinubu. His struggles embody the axiom that “democracy is not just a system of government, but a way of life built on courage, sacrifice, and an unyielding belief in the people’s will.” The story of Nigeria’s democratic resilience cannot be told without acknowledging this visionary who has shaped our political landscape across three tumultuous decades.

A Legacy Forged in the Fires of Struggle

The battle for Nigeria’s democratic soul in the 1990s was a defining period that separated the patriots from the opportunists. When military dictatorship sought to extinguish the flames of freedom, Tinubu positioned himself not as a spectator but as a strategic commander of the resistance. His NADECO years were marked by extraordinary courage – organising underground networks, funding dissent movements, and constantly outmanoeuvring the junta’s oppressive machinery. This was no armchair activism; it was a high stakes struggle where the price of conviction could be one’s liberty or even life. Like the great democratic champions throughout history, Tinubu understood that freedom is never voluntarily given by the oppressor – it must be demanded by the oppressed. His fellow activists like Fred Rewane, Omoshola, KabiruKaltho, KudiratAbiola, etcetera, who paid with their lives and his own financial and material sacrifices during this period laid the foundation for the democracy we celebrate today.

When Nigeria finally transitioned to civilian rule in 1999, Tinubu exercised admirable leadership as the Governor of Lagos State and his bold and courageous actions became a masterclass in transformational governance. He didn’t just manage the affairs of state – he reimagined them. Facing a near bankrupt treasury and crumbling infrastructure, he implemented bold reforms that turned Lagos into Africa’s fifth largest economy. The creation of institutions like LIRS and LASTMA weren’t just bureaucratic exercises; they were revolutionary steps in building a modern metropolis. His tax reforms, though initially unpopular, demonstrated the political courage that has become his trademark – the willingness to make difficult decisions for long-term gain.

The results speak for themselves: Lagos’ internally generated revenue grew from a paltry N600 million monthly in 1999 to over N51 billion today, funding critical infrastructure without reliance on federal handouts. This Lagos miracle stands as irrefutable evidence of what visionary leadership can achieve.

Beyond his gubernatorial achievements, Tinubu’s most enduring legacy may be his role as Nigeria’s foremost political institution-builder. While others hoard power, he multiplies it through strategic mentorship and leadership development. The “Tinubu School of Governance” has produced an impressive roster of leaders, including two presidents, two vice presidents, fourteen governors, and hundreds of legislators. This is not mere godfatherism – it is a deliberate, systematic cultivation of leadership pipelines that has strengthened our democracy. His approach reflects a strong understanding that nations thrive when leaders invest in successors rather than cling to power. The democratic stability Nigeria has enjoyed since 1999 owes much to this statesman who prioritised system building over self aggrandizement.

Today, as President, Tinubu faces perhaps his greatest challenge yet – transforming Nigeria’s economic foundations. The fuel subsidy removal, though politically hazardous, exemplifies his characteristic resolve to place long-term national interest above short-term popularity. The early results, while painful for many, show promising signs: nearly N2 trillion saved in eight months, the activation of Dangote Refinery that will end $10 billion in annual fuel imports, and states receiving 300% increased allocations for local development projects.

These reforms echo the painful but necessary adjustments made by nations like Singapore under Lee Kuan Yew – tough decisions that ultimately propelled them to first world status. As the saying goes, there are no gains without pain, and Tinubu’s economic vision recognises that Nigeria must endure short-term discomfort for lasting prosperity.

For the South East, Tinubu’s establishment of the South East Development Commission represents the most significant gesture of national reconciliation in decades. This is not mere symbolism but a concrete mechanism to address historical grievances and unlock the region’s vast potential. The commission now has the mandate to rebuild critical infrastructure, revive industrial hubs, and create opportunities that match the legendary entrepreneurial spirit of our people.

As we move forward, it is crucial that all regions, especially the South East, recognise this administration’s commitment to inclusive development and nation-building.

As we celebrate this Democracy Day, we stand at a critical juncture in our nation’s history. The next six years will determine whether Nigeria becomes Africa’s Singapore – a disciplined, investment driven economy – or repeats the mistakes of nations that squandered their potential through policy inconsistency. The evidence overwhelmingly supports continuity: security gains showing a 40% reduction in terror attacks, landmark foreign investments like the $3 billion semiconductor deal with US firms, and an agricultural revolution creating 500,000 new jobs. These are not accidental achievements but the fruits of deliberate, strategic leadership.

History will remember President Tinubu as we remember the great natio builders of the 20th century – not for perfection, but for moving the needle of destiny when it mattered most.

His journey from being a senator to activist, to governor, and then to president mirrors the trajectory of our democracy itself – from struggle to stability, from potential to prosperity. As the Igbo proverb teaches us, “A man who doesn’t know where the rain began to beat him cannot say where he dried his body.” We know our starting point; with Tinubu’s steady hand, we are now witnessing the dawning of our drying season. On this Democracy Day, let us honour his sacrifices by supporting the completion of this vital national transformation. The future beckons, and with continued unity and determination, Nigeria’s greatest days lie ahead.

-Onuigbo, a former member of the House of Representatives, writes from Abuja.