Identigo Launches Verification Solutions for Homes, Businesses

Identigo has launched verification solutions that will enable families and organisations carry out background checks for security reasons, before engaging domestic and organisational staff.

Speaking at the launch in Lagos recently, Executive Director, Identigo, Ms. OlabusayoSoetan, said the launch would help families and organisations across Nigeria to rebuild trust, strengthen security, and support better decision-making.

“Identigo was born out of a simple but urgent realisation: people and organisations need to know who they’re dealing with, before they make critical decisions. Whether it’s hiring a staff member, forming a business partnership, or issuing a visa, those decisions carry serious risks when they’re made without verified information,” Soetan said.

According to her, Identigo offers a wide range of background verification services from NIN and BVN verification, to address confirmation, passport authentication, employment history, state of origin, guarantor checks, and more.

National Coordinator & Head of Training, Identigo, Mr. Abdul-QowiyyBusari, said customers that want to key into the service offerings of Identigo, could download the app from the App Store or the Play Store to register.

“For every verification exercise, the employer can register directly or give access to the employee to register, while personal information is filled via a link. The personal information include: name, phone number, addresses, picture upload, that will aid background checks,” Busari said.

Head of Marketing and Communications, Tantacom Group, Mr. John Fadejola, said as strategic partners to Identigo, both organisations remained grounded in a mutual commitment to building a more secure, transparent, and trustworthy business landscape in Africa.

“As Identigo leads the charge in redefining the background verification space, delivering seamless, tech-driven, and preventative security solutions, Tantacom has been entrusted to ensure the innovation reaches the right people, with the right message, at the right time. As the strategic communications partner to Identigo,” Fadejola said. CEO, Codes & Tales, Tope Owoeye, who spoke as a client to Identigo, stressed the need for organisations to engage with platforms like Identigo that has been tested and proven to be trusted.