  • Thursday, 12th June, 2025

How Velex Advisory Connects African Gaming Regulators

Featured | 1 hour ago

Regulation is the backbone of a thriving and responsible gaming industry. The recently concluded Gaming Tech Summit Africa, organised by Velex Advisory and held in Nairobi from June 2 to June 6, brought together over 25 Gaming regulators from across Africa, including those from Francophone and Anglophone markets. 

Gaming Regulators play a vital role in shaping policies that balance innovation with responsibility, fostering a gaming ecosystem that protects players, encourages compliance, and drives sustainable growth across the continent.

GTSA offers a platform for gaming regulators to engage, collaborate and share insights and best practices to shape the future of gaming on the continent.

It is important that the gaming regulators continue working together to develop and harmonise Africa’s dynamic gaming landscape and collaborate for balanced policies that foster growth and innovation. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.