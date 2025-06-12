How Velex Advisory Connects African Gaming Regulators

Regulation is the backbone of a thriving and responsible gaming industry. The recently concluded Gaming Tech Summit Africa, organised by Velex Advisory and held in Nairobi from June 2 to June 6, brought together over 25 Gaming regulators from across Africa, including those from Francophone and Anglophone markets.

Gaming Regulators play a vital role in shaping policies that balance innovation with responsibility, fostering a gaming ecosystem that protects players, encourages compliance, and drives sustainable growth across the continent.

GTSA offers a platform for gaming regulators to engage, collaborate and share insights and best practices to shape the future of gaming on the continent.

It is important that the gaming regulators continue working together to develop and harmonise Africa’s dynamic gaming landscape and collaborate for balanced policies that foster growth and innovation.