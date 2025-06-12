How Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong is Redefining Impact for Cross River South in 24 Months

In just two years, first-time Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong has set a new standard for representation in Cross River South. Young, visionary, and results-driven, he has turned cautious optimism into tangible progress — from lighting up communities with over 6,800 streetlights to building and rehabilitating critical roads, delivering healthcare to thousands, and empowering students with scholarships and ICT labs. Chiemelie Ezeobi writes that with a quiet, grassroots-driven approach, Ekpenyong is redefining what it means to serve — not with fanfare, but with impact felt in everyday lives across the district

When Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong took office in June 2023, there was cautious optimism. Young, articulate, and equipped with a strong financial background, many saw potential — but even more waited to see whether he could translate promise into performance.

Less than two years later, the verdict is clear. Across Cross River South, communities are not just talking about change — they are living it.

From the urban centre of Calabar to outlying rural districts, Ekpenyong’s 24 months in office have unfolded like a blueprint of intentional, focused development. In that time, he has carved out a model of leadership that goes beyond speeches and appearances. It is marked instead by tangible progress — concrete, visible, and felt across critical aspects of daily life.

Lighting the Way: Infrastructure as Inclusion

Nowhere is this more evident than in the physical transformation of the constituency. Over 6,800 streetlights have been installed across communities, turning once-dark streets into safe, functional spaces. For residents who had become accustomed to navigating pitch-black roads at night — especially traders and schoolchildren — the impact has been immediate. These streetlights aren’t just infrastructure, they’re a statement of visibility and inclusion.

His tenure has been paved — literally and figuratively — by a commitment to road infrastructure. With 11 new roads built and eight others reconstructed, movement across the district has become easier and faster, linking once-isolated communities to major hubs. Roads like Ikot Nkebre Layout, Nyanghasang with a spur to Edim Top Market, Adiabo Road off Tinapa, and King Duke Street off Chamley now help traders reach markets quicker, students get to school more safely, and small businesses thrive in places that were once cut off during the rainy season.

For those those communities, each road isn’t just infrastructure — it’s a story of access restored and opportunity unlocked.

Health and Hope: Investing in People

But the Senator’s approach hasn’t stopped at infrastructure. He has paired his focus on development with deliberate investments in people. More than 4,400 residents have benefitted from medical outreaches offering everything from check-ups to surgeries and maternal health support. These initiatives have reached deep into communities where access to healthcare was either too expensive or too far away to be reliable.

Impact in Education

In education, the impact is equally compelling. His Domestic Education Support Initiative has directly assisted 1,700 students with tuition and learning materials, easing the burden on families. Thirty-one students are studying overseas on scholarship — many of them the first in their families to fly out of the country. Two schools have been fully equipped with ICT labs, laying the groundwork for digital learning in a region not traditionally associated with tech innovation. These are not just education projects — they are lifelines, assisting families out of poverty.

Livelihoods and Legislation: Building a Future that Works

For many households, employment remains the clearest pathway to security. Senator Ekpenyong’s tenure has facilitated 28 federal public service jobs for constituents and 12 appointments into strategic roles in the National Assembly. At a glance, the figures may seem modest, but each placement ripples outward — supporting parents, siblings, and even entire communities.

In Abuja, Ekpenyong’s legislative impact is on the rise. He has moved six motions on the Senate floor and successfully sponsored the South-South Development Commission Bill, now signed into law. His 17 appearances at international forums and conferences have broadened the spotlight on Cross River South.

While critics often label such engagements as mere photo ops, in his case, they have opened doors to meaningful partnerships and future investments. From tourism and trade to education and health, Ekpenyong is positioning the district as a regional player and a globally relevant force.

Free Bus Initiative

Recognising that reliable transportation is often a daily challenge in the region, his free bus initiative — spanning 19 routes — has further eased the burden, making commuting less stressful and more affordable for thousands. Together, these efforts strengthen both livelihoods and daily life.

The Quiet Revolution: Grassroots Governance, Redefined

What sets his 24-month tenure apart is the deliberate absence of fanfare. There is no chest-thumping, no flashy media blitz — just steady, grounded, and quietly transformative action. His projects extend beyond high-profile areas, thoughtfully reaching communities long overlooked in development conversations. Places that once saw their representatives only during election season now witness solar boreholes installed, classrooms restored, and employment letters delivered right to their doorsteps.

This unique, grassroots approach to leadership has not gone unnoticed. Senator Ekpenyong was recently honoured with the ThisDay Global Leaders Award, a nod to his growing reputation as a serious, strategic advocate for community-driven progress.

Yet, ask around Cross River South, and you’ll find that true recognition is not in plaques or media headlines — it’s in the heartfelt testimonials of those whose lives have been changed in tangible, meaningful ways.

The Road Ahead: More Than a Mandate

As the Senator approaches the halfway mark of his first term, his trajectory points to a vision far greater than a routine stint in power. It is the quiet unfolding of a different political ethos — one defined by genuine service, not personal ambition.

Whether it’s a student boarding a free bus, a mother accessing treatment at a free medical outreach, or a farmer transporting produce along a freshly tarred road, the story is the same: Cross River South is progressing — and the people know who to thank.