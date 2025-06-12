Home Grown AI to Power First African Caribbean Franchise Exhibition

Agnes Ekebuike

Home grown artificial intelligence is set to play a significant role in unlocking latent franchising opportunities between African and Caribbean businesses as the first African Caribbean franchise exhibition holds in Lagos in July 2025.

This was made known at a press conference held in Lagos to announce the upcoming exhibition organised by ACR Holdings in partnership with Arravo Technologies Limited.

Explaining the rationale for the exhibition, President of ACR Holdings, Funmi Bajulaiye, said: “Franchising has become a popular business model globally, with the African andCaribbean markets showing immense potential. We don’t just want to highlight these potential but to also provide a platform for engagement, business partnerships, knowledge sharing between African and Caribbean businesses because of our shared heritage.”

According to Bajulaiye, the exhibition, which is billed to hold in Lagos, promises to be a hub for international brands, franchising investors, and policymakers.

Chairman of the exhibition and CEO of Arravo Technologies, Dr Ayo Adegboye, said:“Africa lags the rest of the world in terms of developing its knowledge-based economy.”

According to him,to close the gap, Africa needs to imbibe incremental decision making, which will involve the development and deployment of homegrown technology.

He said the realisation informed Arravo’s decision to not only support ACR Holdings but also build a platform with the infusion of AI to drive robust business engagements and enterprise within Africa, and drive the franchising conversations between African and Caribbean businesses.

He said the development of the AI-driven platform is in line with the Africa for African Agenda, a pan-Africa principle that emphasizes African ownership, development and unity led by Africans themselves.