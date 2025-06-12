  • Thursday, 12th June, 2025

Historian, EmekaKeazor, Appointed New Nsibidi Institute’s Director

Nigeria | 11 seconds ago

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Popular Historian, EmekaKeazor, has been appointed as the new Director to lead the revival of the Nsibidi Institute, located in Lagos, after  five years of inactivity.

According to the announcement made by the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Nsibidi Foundation, the appointment signals a renewed commitment to advancing heritage and cultural research on the continent.

The Nsibidi Institute is an independent research and cultural organisation based in Lagos, Nigeria. Its work centers on preserving, exploring, and reimagining indigenous knowledge systems, particularly those rooted in Nigerian history, language, and identity.

Keazor, a Nigerian historian, archivist and filmmaker, officially assumed the position on June 2, 2025. With a career spanning over three decades, he is widely recognised for his contributions to historical scholarship and cultural preservation.

A Fellow of the Royal Society for the Arts and an Associate Fellow of the Royal Historical Society, his curatorial and creative works include the First Bank and TotalEnergies mobile museums, and the acclaimed film ‘January 15, 1970’.

More recently, he worked as Consultant Historian on the documentaries ‘The Decolonisation of Africa’ and ‘Journey of the Beats’, both of which received critical praise. In 2015, Keazor was honoured by the African Society of Cambridge University for his work in African history.

Speaking on his appointment, Keazor expressed gratitude to the Foundation’s Board and hinted on an ambitious turnaround plan. He noted that the Institute would soon roll out a comprehensive programme of research, public events, and digital tools, marking a fresh chapter for the platform.

The Nsibidi Institute, an initiative of the Foundation, is dedicated to the documentation, study and promotion of African heritage. Keazor’s leadership is expected to steer it into a new era of relevance and impact, the Board stated.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.