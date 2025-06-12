Historian, EmekaKeazor, Appointed New Nsibidi Institute’s Director

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





Popular Historian, EmekaKeazor, has been appointed as the new Director to lead the revival of the Nsibidi Institute, located in Lagos, after five years of inactivity.

According to the announcement made by the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Nsibidi Foundation, the appointment signals a renewed commitment to advancing heritage and cultural research on the continent.

The Nsibidi Institute is an independent research and cultural organisation based in Lagos, Nigeria. Its work centers on preserving, exploring, and reimagining indigenous knowledge systems, particularly those rooted in Nigerian history, language, and identity.

Keazor, a Nigerian historian, archivist and filmmaker, officially assumed the position on June 2, 2025. With a career spanning over three decades, he is widely recognised for his contributions to historical scholarship and cultural preservation.

A Fellow of the Royal Society for the Arts and an Associate Fellow of the Royal Historical Society, his curatorial and creative works include the First Bank and TotalEnergies mobile museums, and the acclaimed film ‘January 15, 1970’.

More recently, he worked as Consultant Historian on the documentaries ‘The Decolonisation of Africa’ and ‘Journey of the Beats’, both of which received critical praise. In 2015, Keazor was honoured by the African Society of Cambridge University for his work in African history.

Speaking on his appointment, Keazor expressed gratitude to the Foundation’s Board and hinted on an ambitious turnaround plan. He noted that the Institute would soon roll out a comprehensive programme of research, public events, and digital tools, marking a fresh chapter for the platform.

The Nsibidi Institute, an initiative of the Foundation, is dedicated to the documentation, study and promotion of African heritage. Keazor’s leadership is expected to steer it into a new era of relevance and impact, the Board stated.