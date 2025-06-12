Galatasaray to Sell Training Facility to Fund Bid for Osimhen

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Turkey giants, Galatasaray, have concluded moves to sell their training facilities earmarked around €800-900 million in order to fund their summer transfer quests which includes keeping Victor Osimhen permanently in Istanbul.

The Nigerian international created the window for Galatasaray to bid for Osimhen’s permanent stay in the Super Lig when he rejected Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal’s offer of paying the €75million release clause and a yearly €35million wage.

Yesterday, Sky Sport Deutschland reported that Galatasaray were poised to go the extraordinary length this summer to achieve their ambitions in the transfer market with the sale of their training facilities in order to flood their first team with talents including Osimhen and Leroy Sane.

Osimhen was signed on season-long loan in Galatasaray from Napoli and proved a roaring success, scoring 37 goals in 41 games across all competitions. Galatasaray retained the Super Lig title as well as won the Turkish Cup.

Now, should the deal of the sale of the training facilities pull through, Galatasaray should be able to fund Napoli’s release clause of €75million while also agreeing a decent wage package for Osimhen.

Chelsea and Manchester United are the other Premier League club’s also interested in signing Osimhen even as Juventus have not given up their quests.

David Ornstein of The Athleticalso confirmed yesterday that Galatasaray have agreed to sign free agent Leroy Sane from Bayern Munich in a sensational swoop deal.

Although there were links primarily with Arsenal, where he is heavily appreciated by Mikel Arteta, Bayern seemed to have agreed terms with the player.

However, Sane changed agent and appears destined to make a lucrative move to Galatasaray, who beat the Gunners, Al-Hilal and Fenerbahce to his signing.

Ornstein reports that Sane will earn €15m per year over the course of a three-year contract.