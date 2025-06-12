Food Security: AbdulRazaq Distributes 16 Tractors, Farm Inputs to Council Chairmen, Farmers in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin





To further boost food security in Kwara State, the state governor, AlhajiAbdulRahmanAbdulRazaq has distributed 16 additional tractors to all chairmen of the 16 local government areas in the state for public access towards enhancing food production for the people.

Also, the governor distributed farm inputs as part of the KwaraACreSAL initiative, underscoring the government’s commitment to agricultural revolution.

Some of the items distributed included 16 tractors; 32,000 kg maize seeds (1,600 bags); 18,000 kg rice seeds (Faro 44) – 360 bags; 10,800 kg of soyabean seeds (TGX 1951)– 270 bags; Inoculant (720 sachets); 5,040 bags of NPK fertilizer (20:10:10); 5,040 bags of urea fertilizer; 720 bags of SSP fertilizer and 2,100 pre-emergence herbicides for maize (Atrazine).

Others included 720 herbicides for rice (Butaforce); 2,880 herbicides for soyabeans (Butaforce); 4,320 post emergence herbicides for maize (Striker); 7,200 post emergence herbicides for rice (Rice Force); 720 post-emergence herbicides for soyabeans (Legume Force); and 2,480 knapsack sprayers.

Speaking in Ilorin during the handing-over of the tractors and farm inputs, the governor said the gesture was part of the commitment of the present administration to ensure food security in the state.

Represented at the event by the State Commissioner for Agriculture, and Rural Development, the governor said: “Today marks another milestone in the history of Kwara State as we are deploying the tractors to all the 16 local government areas for the benefit of our farmers, especially the women and youth in farming”.

AlhajiAbdulRazaq further said: “We are also going to distribute farm inputs as initiated again for the benefit of our farmers,” adding that further distribution of farm inputs will be done in the coming weeks.

He said the ministry will synergize with the council chairmen and leadership of the state farmers support and welfare committee to monitor the distribution of inputs and ensure the items get to farmers at the grassroots level.

“These 16 tractors are specifically coming from the state government and will be supervised by the ministry in partnership with the state committee on support and welfare for farmers,” he said.

Also speaking on behalf of the Council Chairmen, led by the ALGON Chairman, Hon. AbubakarAbdullahiDanladi; members of the Kwara State Farmers Support and Welfare Committee; and other key stakeholders appreciated the interventions.

Hon. Danladi appreciated the state government for the gesture and assured that the trust that the administration has placed in the local authorities will not be misplaced.

He said the ALGON is prepared to monitor the distribution of inputs and make sure the tractors are efficiently put to use to achieve the objectives.

“We are used to this, because on a yearly basis, we see different things from His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kwara State.

“He has been doing the needful and honestly we are happy to be here as council chairmen to witness what is happening today,” he said.

Chairman of Kwara State Farmers Support and Welfare Committee, MallamAbdullahi Ahmed Kaiama, lauded Governor AbdulRazaq for his constant support for farmers and every segment of the state.

“We have to glorify God and be grateful to His Excellency, the Governor of Kwara State, MallamAbdulRahmanAbdulRazaq for all he has been doing towards promoting the welfare of people of the state, particularly in the agricultural sector,” he said.

“We are assuring the government that the trust reposed in us will never be betrayed. These implements and inputs will reach our farmers at the grassroots.

“To be very particular, we are giving it to them free of charge, and the farmers are going to glorify God and thank our governor for the support”, he added.