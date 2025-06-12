Firms Partner to Accelerate Digital Transformation

Tier 5 Technologies, a prominent West African enterprise IT and cloud services provider, has announced a partnership with MongoDB, the leading database for modern applications, to aid its expansion into the West African market, specifically in Nigeria.

The partnership, which focuses on helping organisationsmodernise their infrastructure to capitalise on the opportunities of AI, was revealed at a recent ‘Legacy Modernisation Day’ event in Lagos, co-hosted by the two companies.

The Tier 5 Technologies-MongoDB partnership aims to harness Africa’s enormous potential, with the continent’s digital economy projected to reach $100 billion. MongoDB’s mission is to empower innovators to create, transform, and disrupt industries with software and data, and MongoDB is the most widely available, globally distributed database on the market. Millions of developers and more than 50,000 customers across almost every industry—including 70 per cent of the Fortune 100—rely on MongoDB for their most important applications.

Regional Director for Middle East and Africa at MongoDB, Anders Irlander Fabry, said: “Partnering with Tier 5 Technologies is a pivotal step in deepening our presence in Nigeria—the most populous country in Africa and a key economic engine for the continent.”