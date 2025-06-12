FCCPC: Nigerian Markets Flooded with Fake, Substandard Consumer Products

•Bello: We are determined to protect Nigerian consumers from harmful, unsafe items, inaugurates joint market monitoring taskforce

James Emejoin Abuja





Executive Vice Chairman (EVC)/Chief Executive, Federal Competitive and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Mr. Tunji Bello, yesterday inaugurated the first set of the Joint Market Monitoring Taskforce (JMMT) to tackle widespread products counterfeiting in the country.

He said, “It’s no news that our markets are flooded with fake, counterfeit and substandard consumer products that are not-fit for intended purposes or clearly unsafe or injurious to consumer welfare.”

Speaking at the inauguration of the taskforce in Abuja, Bello noted that at a time when both consumers and businesses are experiencing economic challenges, getting value for money expended on products had becomes imperative.

Represented by FCCPC Director, Surveillance and Investigations, Mrs. BoladaleAdeyinka, the EVC pointed out that the event underscored FCCPC’s commitment and resolve to protect Nigerian consumers from harmful and unsafe products and also to promote business competitiveness in the Nigerian market.

According to him, relevant Sections of the FCCP Act mandates the commission to seek ways and means of removing hazardous and unsafe products from our markets, eliminate obnoxious and unscrupulous business and marketing practices that are deceptive unfair, and misleading, including anti-competitive practices that substantially prevent or lessen competition in our markets.

He said the commission in delivering her mandate, priorities cooperation and collaboration with key stakeholders for greater success.

The FCCPC boss noted that there are many players and stakeholders in the marketplaces, adding that effective market monitoring operations required all hands to be on deck.

He stressed that regulators as well as the market executives or market union leaders needed to come together as a team to make the market work for all.

Bello further explained that the inauguration included the first set of JMMT covering four Markets within the FCT as the commission flagged-off Phase 1 of the joint marketing monitoring operations which will be established in all markets across the country.

Stakeholders present at the august event included representatives of four markets within the FCT namely Wuse Market, Utako Market, Garki International Market and Garki Modern Market.

He said the terms of reference to guide the operations of JMMT had been discussed and communicated to members of the taskforce who have also made commitments to support the commission’s effort.

He solicited the cooperation of the public in providing credible information, intelligence or alert on any violations of any consumer protection laws or enactment in the country via the commission’s email, hot lines, complaint portal or any of social media handles.