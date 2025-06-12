Eight Nigerian Varsities in ECOWAS Court’s Moot Competition

Michael Olugbodein Abuja





Eight Nigerian universities are competing in the inaugural edition of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Court Moot Court Competition.

The ivory towers in the competition are: American University, Yola; Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, University of Nigeria, Nsukka; Igbinedion University, Okada; Lagos State University, Ojo, University of Jos, Jos; AfeBabalola University, Ado Ekiti, and University of Uyo, Uyo.

According to the President of the Court, Hon. Justice Ricardo Claudio MonteiroGonclaves, the objectives of the competition is to familiarize participants with the ECOWAS Court’s role in regional governance and its contribution to the protection of human rights and economic integration; enhance advocacy, research, and analytical skills among law students; promote the Court’s visibility and engage the public in understanding its importance in the ECOWAS region; and provide a platform for students, academics, and legal professionals to connect and share ideals.

The expected outcomes from the moot competition, according to the President, are: Increased awareness among students about the ECOWAS Court’s operations and contributions; enhanced advocacy and legal reasoning skills among participants; stronger ties between the ECOWAS Court and academic institutions in Nigeria; and a more informed and engaged future generation of legal practitioners in West Africa.

Speaking on the competition at the opening of the inaugural event in Niger State, the President said it is an important milestone in the strengthening of legal culture and regional integration within the Economic Community of West African States.

He said: “Since its establishment, the ECOWAS Court has stood at the forefront of promoting regional integration, advancing human rights, and strengthening the rule of law across West Africa.

“As Community’s the principal judicial organ of ECOWAS, the Court’s mandate spans the interpretation and application of Community texts, adjudication of human rights disputes, and the resolution of conflicts between member states and ECOWAS institutions.”

He noted that: “In the fulfilment of this mandate, the Court has delivered landmark judgments that have reshaped national policies, safeguarded individual rights, and reinforced the foundations of democracy and good governance in our region.

“However, the true measure of any judicial institution is not found solely in its jurisprudence but also in its accessibility, public engagement, and its ability to foster understanding among the people it serves.

“This Moot Court Competition is a testament to our commitment to deepening public engagement and investing in the next generation of legal practitioners.

“This event symbolizes, therefore, more than just an academic competition: it represents the collective commitment to the promotion of justice, the rule of law, human rights and good governance in our member countries.

“By bringing together young law students here, we are investing not only in the future of ECOWAS community law, but also in the future of sub-regional integration itself.”

The President added: “So, to all the participants of the contest present here, I would like to say to you: this is your moment. A moment of learning, challenge and growth. Be bold in legal reasoning, rigorous in argumentation, ethical and prudent in every word.

“This contest is not just about winning or losing – it is about training jurists who are conscientious, critical, and committed to justice.

“While there will ultimately be a winning team, every participant here today is a winner. I encourage you to utilise this platform not only to showcase your talents but also to establish lasting professional networks that will support your career in the legal profession.”

Earlier, the Chief Registrar of the Court, who disclosed that the competition would be extended to other member states of ECOWAS, said: “I implore participants to pay keen attention to proceedings and learn from the process. We hope that at the end of this programme, participants will have garnered the required experience and confidence to represent their future clients before real courts. I look forward to stimulating intellectual debates during this competition.”

“May this experience inspire you, challenge you, and deepen your commitment to justice,” he further told the participants.